7 Home remedies for dry and chapped lips

Chapped lips, also known as cheilitis, are a condition that results in dry, cracked, and inflamed lips.

Causes of chapped lips are categorised into two

Environmental factors such as dry air, chilly weather, and wind.

Lifestyle factors such as licking your lips constantly, smoking, and drinking alcohol.

Here are seven of the most popular homemade lip care.

Exfoliate your lips

This can be done with a lip scrub or simply using a toothbrush. Gently rubbing your lips with a toothbrush will help remove dead skin cells and dry flakes.

You can also make your lip scrub by mixing sugar and honey. Apply the scrub to your lips and rub in a circular motion. Rinse off with warm water and pat dry.

Tip: Make sure to use a lip balm or moisturiser after exfoliating your lips, because they will be extra sensitive.

Aloe Vera

Aloe Vera is a natural moisturiser that is often used to soothe sunburned skin. It can also be used to heal chapped lips.

Its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and analgesic qualities make it a perfect remedy for dry lips.

Cut off a piece of an Aloe Vera leaf and squeeze the gel out.

Apply the gel to your lips and leave it on for about 15 minutes.

Rinse off with warm water and pat dry.

Tip: You can also buy Aloe Vera gel from your local pharmacy or health food store.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a natural moisturiser that is high in saturated fats. It is often used to treat dry skin and lips.

The fatty acids in the coconut oil help retain moisture in the skin, which can help heal chapped lips.

Apply a small amount of coconut oil to your lips and gently massage in a circular motion. Reapply if the lips feel dry during the day.

Honey

Honey is a natural humectant that attracts and retains moisture. Therefore, it can heal chapped lips by locking in the water.

Simply apply a thin layer of honey to your lips. You can also have it mixed with Vaseline or glycerine, which works great.

Honey is a great exfoliator as well. You can mix it with sugar to make a lip-scrub.

Tip: Make sure the honey is organic and raw for best results.

Avocado butter

Avocado butter is a natural moisturiser often used to treat dry skin.

It is high in monounsaturated fatty acids, which help retain moisture in the skin.

Avocado also contains polyunsaturated fats that protect the skin from the sun and harsh weather.

Apply a small amount of avocado butter to your lips and massage in a circular motion.

Avocado butter can be bought or homemade using raw avocado and a carrier oil (Optional).

Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly is a thick, greasy ointment that is often used to treat chapped lips.

It helps create a barrier between the lips and the environment, which prevents moisture from escaping.

Apply a thin layer of petroleum jelly to your lips. Reapply if the lips feel dry during the day.

Tip: Can be mixed with honey or other essential oils for added benefits.

Cucumber

Known for its hydrating qualities, cucumber can be used to soothe chapped lips.

Cucumbers are also high in antioxidants, which help protect lips from sun damage. In addition, it enriches the skin with vitamins and nutrients.

Simply cut a cucumber into thin slices and rub them over your lips.

Tip: You can also mash up a cucumber and apply it to your lips as a mask. Let sit for 15-20 minutes before rinsing off.

Preventing the dry lips