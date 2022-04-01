5 best home remedies to treat a sunburn

Sunburns are common for people who are exposed to the sun for long periods without proper protection from the UV rays. Sunburns are caused by prolonged exposure to ultraviolet radiation. They can manifest in diverse ways based on an individual’s skin colour, length of exposure, and the amount of sunscreen applied.

Here are five great remedies that will help alleviate your symptoms.

Aloe Vera gel

Aloe Vera contains natural substances with healing properties. The gel from the leaves is used to soothe sunburns, cuts, burns, and other skin conditions.

An Aloe Vera leaf will be cut open with a knife to expose the clear gel inside it. The gel is then spread over or around the burnt area on your skin for relief.

The effectiveness of Aloe Vera as a treatment for sunburn is linked to its ability to cool heated areas, improve tissue health and heal inflammatory symptoms.

Aloe Vera products can be used in place of the plant itself for ease of use. However, ensure the products are genuine by sourcing from reputable pharmacies.

Green tea extracts

Green tea extracts are good remedies for sunburn because they contain anti-inflammatory agents that relieve the pain and discomfort of reddened skin.

The compounds in the tea have antioxidant properties that help the skin to recover from damage.

Make a cup of green tea, let it cool, and then apply the liquid directly to your sunburn.

Take an oatmeal bath

Oatmeal is a versatile ingredient that can be used in all kinds of remedies for skin issues, including acne and eczema. Oatmeal baths have been used for years, and some people swear by them as a way to soothe skin conditions while improving overall health.

Cereal grains contain anti-inflammatory properties that relieve sunburn pain. They also contain saponins that help draw out toxins from the body through sweat or pores.

Take a hot bath with oatmeal added in, let it soak into your skin for about 30 minutes, and then rinse off.

This can be done two times per day until you feel relief.

Drink water

Sunburns can cause your body to become dehydrated due to the loss of fluids resulting from sweat and pain. Water is essential for proper hydration, so it is vital that you get plenty when recovering from a sunburn.

Moisturise the burnt area

Moisturising the sunburnt area is an essential part of speeding up recovery. It will ensure that your skin remains hydrated and healthy while protecting it from dehydration, chapping, or peeling.

It is best to use a moisturiser that contains Aloe Vera because it helps with the healing process.