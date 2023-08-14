Tiny gland, mammoth woes

Nova* called me at midnight, she was seriously panicking. She reported having noted a swelling on her vulva for the past one week but paid it little attention since she was sitting her final university examinations. The swelling was uncomfortable and certainly unsightly but Nova needed to finish her exams.

By the time Nova was going for the last day paper, she had difficulty walking and had self-medicated with a painkiller to allow her to focus on the paper before her. She sat through the exam leaning off to one side as the swelling was now really big. After the exam, she went straight home, popped another painkiller and went straight to bed. She was exhausted from long revision nights and the stress of exams.

At midnight, Nova woke up to intense throbbing pain. It was so bad, she was losing her mind. I advised her to head straight to the emergency room so that we could be able to help her. At the hospital, the doctor who saw her, after relieving some of her pain with an injectable painkiller, was quickly able to review her and diagnose that Nova had a Bartholin abscess. This was certainly an emergency needing my attention in the wee hours of the night.

The Bartholin gland is a small half-centimetre diameter gland burrowed in the side of the vaginal opening, with a two-centimetre duct that opens into the vagina, just about the opening of the vagina. The gland is paired, with one on either side. This gland secretes a mucoid secretion that helps lubricate the vaginal entrance.

This gland is generally quiet and is not noticeable unless it had a problem. The gland’s duct may block, causing the secreted fluid to accumulate and the gland to swell up as the fluid increases in amount. Most cysts may spontaneously resolve as the duct blockage is relieved and the fluid flows out, causing the swelling to go down. This is the commonest complication of the Bartholin gland. Most times it may not require intervention.

In some instances, such as Nova’s, the formed cyst may get infected with bacteria and rapidly turn into an abscess as the pus accumulates in the gland. The accumulation of pus tends to be fairly rapid, failing to allow the gland to expand gradually. This causes sudden stretch of the gland, making it tense and painful. The pain is further aggravated by the inflammation caused by the infection, leaving the swelling hot and throbbing. Without medical attention, the abscess may rupture on its own, spilling out pus and relieving some of the pain from the tension.

The Bartholin cysts and abscesses tend to afflict one gland at a time, hence causing a one-sided swelling that causes difficulty in walking, sitting, sleeping and interfering with sexual intercourse. Abscesses cause sudden-onset intense pain that may radiate backwards towards the gluteal region.

Nova needed urgent surgery to relieve her of the burden she was carrying. It is said that a boil won’t heal until it is lanced. Nova needed surgery to be able to manage the abscess. After preoperative preparations were done, Nova was wheeled into the operating theatre and put under anaesthesia, gratefully sinking into unconsciousness, leaving her pain behind.

Opening the large tomato-sized abscess allowed the pus to drain out, relieving the tension and letting out the infected material. Nova would feel so much better once she woke up. She still had to take care of the wound, sit on a salt bath frequently through the day and take her antibiotics and painkillers, but she would be well on the path to recovery.

These nasty abscesses may recur in the same patient, in the same or in the opposite gland, hence it was important to let Nova know this. These occur mostly in the reproductive age group and tend to ease off in the post-menopausal age. Special attention is paid when they occur in the older women as they may rarely be cancerous. They can also mannerlessly afflict even expectant women, causing them undue grief.

In some instances, especially where the cysts or abscesses keep recurring, the whole gland may be removed to do away with the recurrence. This has not been shown to interfere with function hence it is an acceptable form of surgical treatment. One must however know that despite being a tiny gland, the possibility of bleeding is quite high, completely disproportionate to the expected surgical blood loss. Healing is good, with minimal disfigurement to the vulval region but the healing scar tissue may cause persistence of discomfort or mild pain for a while before it settles down.

For majority of the women, the bacteria that cause the abscesses are commonly found on the skin and peri-anal area. In high-risk women, the bacteria may also include those that are sexually transmitted. In both cases, appropriate antibiotics should resolve the matter, and partner treatment offered for those found to have sexually transmitted disease.

For Nova, the dawn broke into a whole new day that she truly looked forward to. She recovered from anaesthesia, feeling quite relieved. She was able to go home the same morning.