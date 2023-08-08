Tiny beads that have huge potential in treating liver tumours

Painful recovery, internal bleeding and arduous hospital stays could now be a thing of the past for liver cancer patients following the invention of a new treatment procedure. It involves injecting a patient’s wrist with beads that eliminate tumours (microspheres), according to medics at the Christie National Health Service Foundation Trust based in the United Kingdom.

The microspheres get attached to the blood vessels close to the tumour and start emitting small radiation amounts for days hence killing the cancerous cells, according to Dr Pavan Najran, consultant interventional radiologist at the Foundation Trust.

Contrary to the traditional treatment that involves injecting a long tube, catheter through a patient’s groin to access the liver, the new technique entails a long tube threaded into the wrist.

Medication is administered to patients before surgery to widen blood vessels and ease the process of tube insertion. The tube is inserted through the wrist into the radial artery, where it splits up to join other blood vessels in the liver.

The procedure takes at least two hours, which means patients can use their hands and even walk around before being discharged shortly thereafter.

Studies show that excessive bleeding risk could be reduced by half with the latest treatment.

Conventionally, patients are required to lie flat for at least six hours in order to protect the pelvic area blood vessels from damage after treatment. Further, the long tube groin injection means that the risk of internal bleeding is higher, thus necessitating patients to spend the night at the hospital.

The latest invention could be the much needed relief for liver cancer patients as apart from being safe, it makes it possible for them to be discharged promptly after treatment.

“After treatment, patients would rather be up and about sitting straight on a chair instead of being unable to move and just lying down,” explains Dr Najran. The consultant radiologist expresses optimism that “more hospitals will soon pick this up.”

Liver cancer treatment initially involved a risky process of threading a catheter in the groin through the main artery to reach the liver. Movement of legs and groin would tend to damage delicate blood vessels; resulting in major bleeding thus necessitating further operation.