Tinnitus: Ringing in the ears and what to do about it

D

ear Doctor,

I have been hearing noises inside my ears for some time, which get louder when I’m trying to sleep. What could this be?

Beth

Dear Beth,

Hearing sounds within the ear is referred to as tinnitus. The sound may be ringing, buzzing, humming, hissing or even beating in time with your heart (pulsatile tinnitus). In many cases it is mild and disappears on its own. In severe cases, however, it may be accompanied by hearing loss, dizziness and poor concentration. The noise may seem louder when you are sleeping because of reduced or lack of external noise and distractions.

Tinnitus can be caused by an outer ear infection or by a build-up of wax in the ears. You need to see a doctor to get examined so that if an infection is present, it will be treated, and if there is wax, it will be cleaned out.

Tinnitus can also result from exposure to loud sounds and you may notice your ears ringing or buzzing after you leave a concert, after alighting from a matatu that had very loud music or when you remove ear/headphones after listening to music at high volume. Sometimes repeated exposure to loud sounds causes damage to the inner ear and recurrent tinnitus. It can also occur due to advancing age with hearing loss, especially after age 60. This type of hearing loss is called presbycusis.

It may also be due to inner ear cell damage, a middle ear infection (otitis media), ear injury and other diseases like otosclerosis, Meniere’s disease, thyroid disease, heart and blood vessel problems, brain tumours, nerve problems and some medications.

Wear ear protection if you are in an area with loud sounds and turn down the volume especially if you use headphones. It would be good for you to see an ENT (Ear/Nose/Throat) specialist for further investigations.

Manage stress, avoid noisy environments and avoid coffee and smoking. Playing soft music or radio static when you are in a quiet environment or when you are sleeping may help to mask the noise. Also reduce alcohol consumption because alcohol increases blood flow, especially in the inner ear. If you have high blood pressure or other blood disorders, they should be properly managed. You may benefit from using some medications prescribed by the doctor to reduce the symptoms. A masking device can also be given to reduce the discomfort.





Hi doc.

Is it possible to prevent dandruff or get rid of it for good?

Maureen

Dear Maureen,

Dandruff, otherwise known as seborrheic dermatitis, is a skin condition that causes itching and flaky scales. It usually affects the scalp, but it can also affect other parts of the body. It has no exact known cause, but it can be affected by stress, having oily skin, having a fungal infection and also cold, dry weather. Some medical conditions and medicines can also trigger it. It worsens and gets better over time. You can use shampoos that have ketoconazole or selenium, zinc or salycilic acid. They are usually sold in pharmacies or can be prescribed by the doctor. Also take a lot of water and eat a balanced diet. And try not to scratch your scalp because it can lead to infection. If it continues despite this, visit a skin specialist (dermatologist).





Dr Flo,

I have been experiencing numbness on and off in the toes of my right foot. I don’t remember sustaining any injury. Should I be concerned? M.M.





Dear M.M.,

Numbness of the toes can occur because of poor blood circulation to the toes or due to injury to the nerves of the foot caused by uncomfortable shoes, or from nerve injury caused by low back problems or by diabetes, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, kidney or thyroid problems, vitamin B deficiency, heavy metal poisoning (such as lead, mercury, arsenic), infections like herpes and HIV, some inflammatory conditions (Guillan Barre syndrome, vasculitis, sarcoidosis) and as a side effect of some medications like chemotherapy medication, some anti retrovirals, some TB medicines, among others.

Some tests that can be done include a blood sugar test, vitamin deficiency test, nerve conduction study and if a particular illness is suspected, then there will be tests targeting that specific illness. If an underlying cause can be identified, then treating the cause will stop any further nerve damage. Unfortunately, nerves do not heal easily and any damage they may have suffered already may not be reversible.

At home, soak your feet in warm water for some time and then massage them to relax the muscles and improve blood circulation. Wear good, comfortable shoes with good insoles, cotton socks and rest your feet as often as possible





Hi Dr Flo

My palms have been rough since I was younger even though I have never done any manual work that would make them rough. Is there anything I can do to make them smoother?

Walter





Dear Walter,

Rough palms that are not due to calluses from work conditions may be caused by having excessively dry hands or from having an inflammatory skin condition like eczema, psoriasis ... To manage it, use a moisturising lotion or cream several times a day, take a lot of water, reduce stress, apply petroleum jelly when going to sleep then cover your hands with soft gloves or socks. If you need to touch water frequently, consider wearing gloves when working with water. It would also be beneficial to visit a dermatologist (skin specialist) for examination and if you are diagnosed to have a specific skin condition, then you will be put on the appropriate treatment.