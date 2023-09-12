Tinnitus: A loud guest that robbed me of silence

"I remember the day the buzzing noise in my ear started. I was lying on a hospital bed and I had just woken up after days of unconsciousness. I had been brought to the hospital to seek treatment for meningitis, a disease that robbed me of normal hearing in my right ear.

As I lay there, still groggy from the medications and the pain, I realised that only my left ear could hear. Then there was this peculiar noise coming out of the other ear. It was a high-pitched whirring sound, the kind that you hear from factories that use knitting machines.

Initially, I dismissed the haunting whirring as the hum of a nearby factory. I was about 12 years old, and I had not heard of anyone with ringing sounds from their ears, so I didn’t make much of it. After I was discharged from the hospital, the noises persisted. That day marked my journey with tinnitus,” reflects Leonard Onyango (pictured), a journalist.

According to Dr John Muiru, an Ear Nose and Throat consultant at Nairobi West Hospital, tinnitus is a perception of sound such as constant ringing, buzzing or even whistling that is not coming from the external environment.

“The causes are many. It can be a result of damage to the cochlea (the part of the inner ear involved in hearing), some types of medications, exposure to loud noises, tumours, wax build-up or damage to the brain. Generally, tinnitus precedes or follows hearing loss or impairment,” he says.

A report from a European study that analysed five decades of patient data reveals that about 750 million people suffer from tinnitus worldwide.

Leonard, 38, has lived with the torturous ringing in his right ear for more than two decades.

“While the whirring sound is the most frequent, there are times when the noise is that of a flock of birds chirping —from a distant,” he offers. Traditionally, there has been no actual cure for tinnitus, but a recent study by a team of Brazilian scientists have found laser therapy to be the most effective treatment for tinnitus, signifying hope.

During a four-week trial period, the researchers affiliated with the Optics and Photonics Research Centre tested alternative and complementary treatments for idiopathic (with no apparent cause) and refractory tinnitus on more than 100 men and women aged 18-65, divided randomly into 10 groups and submitted to eight twice per week treatment sessions. The report, which is published in the Journal of Personalised Medicine, shows that laser therapy can increase peripheral irrigation, which may be the main cause of the problem in many cases, as well as stimulating inner ear cell proliferation and collagen production.

“Tinnitus is largely misunderstood. Growing up, I would tell people around me about the noises and they wouldn’t understand. It took a long time even for me to get used to the fact that the sounds were coming from my ear. There are many times when I would scan my surroundings for the direction of the noise or turn to those around me, seeking reassurance that I wasn’t the only hearing the sounds.

“Sometimes the tinnitus is entirely manageable. At other times the noises are more prevalent especially in quiet environments. Matatus are my primary form of transport but unlike everyone else who eagerly clamber aboard any matatu that graces the stage, I am very particular on those without loud music. Also, when I visit clubs, I sit at the farthest corners where the music is subtle. I also avoid wearing headphones on the right side of the ear.

“Like with most people, I didn’t immediately consult a professional. I prayed for healing, bought over-the-counter antibiotics when it was unbearable and went on about life. However, over the years, I have become more careful with my ears and taken note of the triggers. Further, I recently took a giant step and saw a specialist who instructed me to get some hearing aids. I am currently on the waiting list in one of the public hospitals,” explains Leonard.

According to Dr Muriu, tinnitus is a difficult condition to treat as it is coming from within oneself.

“The treatment entails identifying the cause and working on it and using prescribed drugs that try to suppress signals from the cochlea to the hearing centre in the brain. You can put hearing aids if there is hearing loss. With technology now, we have tinnitus maskers which are worn just like hearing aids. With this, a sound that is similar to the sound patients hear is produced so they kind of cancel each other,” he offers.

Another form of treatment is tinnitus retraining therapy. “I think this is the cornerstone. When patients come to us, one common explanation is that they don’t hear the noises when they are preoccupied. The brain has an intelligence gate of sorts that filters the information getting to us when we are busy. Specialists train people to ignore the noises and recommend mobile apps that can play nature sounds in the background while one is sleeping. A radio that is not well tuned can also come in handy.”