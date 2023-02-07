These kite surfers are riding waves to save coral reefs

Like most ecosystems on the planet, Kenya’s coral reefs are under the threat of extinction owing to human activity and climate change.

The Britannica defines a coral reef as ‘‘a structure in shallow ocean areas that is formed mainly by coral skeletons resembling stone.’’ Corals are small marine animals that live together in colonies. When they die, they form giant ridge-like structures.

Globally, more than half a billion people depend on coral reefs for their livelihoods such as fishing, and for recreation.

Coral reefs also protect coastlines from storms and erosion, thus conserving the biodiversity around them.

But as effects of climate change worsen around the world and humans exert more pressure on these structures through overfishing, conservationists fear for the survival of these important resources in the years to come. It is for this reason that five women have embarked on kitesurfing to raise awareness on coral conservation in coastal Kenya. Professional kitesurfers and friends Talisa Lanoe, Flo Schepers, Isla Harrap, Micky Schepers and Alice Coulson say they decided to undertake this challenge to lend more weight to conservation efforts while promoting surfing in the region.

For the first time ever, the five recently kite surfed for 600 kilometres, covering the entire length of the Kenyan coastline in the sport that not only gives an adrenaline rush but is also extremely dangerous.

The idea, they say, was conceptualised during a dinner event although they had thought about it for three years.

"We wondered if this could be done. It is fascinating how much you can accomplish when you put your mind into something, especially one that you care about,’’ says Lanoe.

The women also wanted to experience Kenya by sea for the first time.

"There are many amazing conservation projects along the Kenyan coastline. What is inadequate, though, is awareness. We took this up to educate communities about the ocean biodiversity and the threats it faces,” says Schepers.One of the areas they are hoping to address is overfishing. For communities that fish for a living, the idea was not welcome at first. The five were also warned about the risks of such an undertaking, including sudden high tides and strong waves.

"Locals were even more sceptical because it was an all-female initiative. Instead of discouraging us, this gave us more impetus to go after the challenge,’’ Schepers adds.

Harrap explains that coral reefs contribute to 50 per cent of the oxygen supply in coastal areas, warning that the majority of reefs around the world are projected to be dead by 2050. ‘‘They protect coastlines from storms. They also provide local communities with jobs and a source of food and medicine,’’ Harrap notes.

For Coulson, the motivation is to amplify the voices of those saving coastal biodiversity. ‘‘Overfishing, plastic pollution, acidification of the oceans, sand harvesting and coral bleaching that lead to loss of biodiversity must be addressed urgently,’’ she says.

On the first day, the five surfed the Malindi-Watamu, stretch, covering 78 kilometres in slightly less than five hours in an ecosystem that has dolphins and turtles.

"The Malindi leg of the mission was a new experience for me. It was the first time I was surfing such a giant wave. It was scary and exciting at the same time,’’ Lanoe recalls. Schepers says getting out of Malindi was daunting. ‘‘The reef and waves here are enormous. Once we hit the open ocean, however, it was all good.’’

On the second day of their excursion, they surfed for 39 kilometres between Watamu and Kilifi before nearly doubling the distance to 70 kilometres between Kilifi and Mtwapa in six hours on Day Three.

The women have partnered with REEFolution, a local charity organisation based in Shimoni, Kwale County. The charity promotes restoration and rehabilitation of coral reefs. Through this partnership, the team raised Sh1 million in January for their work. In weeks, their work gained attention from other individuals and entities who also wanted to participate.

"By the second day of our journey, people were already sharing our journey on social media. Our crowdfunding page got a major boost. Others joined in kitesurfing,’’ Lanoe says. By Day Four, they had raised more than Sh600,000 when they surfed between Mombasa and Galu, covering 67 kilometres.

Lanoe adds that money has been raised through multiple channels, including on personal online platforms, and that the donations will go to the charity.

Last month, they performed a fun kitesurfing session in Diani as a way to involve the local community.

"The support we have received is unbelievable. People have offered to partner with us in different ways. Some have hosted us while others provided us with extra safety gear and boats. This meant a lot to the mission,’’ says Coulson.

The team ended the mission in Shimoni. ‘‘For those who have ever gone swimming in Shimoni, there are beautiful coral reefs in the area. This is some of the work that REEFolution is doing,’’ notes Schepers on why they partnered with the entity.

The initiative, though, has not been without setbacks, notably exhaustion, injuries and sore muscles. These, though, did not keep them from completing their journey.

"This is not something you can just wake up one morning and decide to do. We had to do morning debriefs to study the tide and the weather. We would make calls to inquire about our destination of the day. With rain clouds, we would not head to the sea,’’ says Micky.

Luckily for them, they always managed to go through the day as planned. Now the team is looking to extend the challenge every year, with the goal of covering the entire East African coastline. More partnerships are also in the offing.

The growing demand for food coupled with habitat loss for fish and other organisms of ecological and commercial value has put further strain on this unique and highly biodiverse ocean, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). This has the potential to cause serious degradation, warns the UN body.