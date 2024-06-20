The triumphant return of rhinos to a landscape they once called home

After two rhinos are successfully darted and captured in Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Laikipia, a long convoy of vets, capture crew and others partners begin the journey to translocate them to Loisaba.

It is normally a two-hour drive from Ol Pejeta, but when you're carrying precious and delicate cargo, it takes about four hours.

The rhinos reach their destination at 5pm. Loisaba is a 58,000-acre conservancy, of which 50,000 acres have been set aside for the rhinos, providing them with adequate and secure space. Black rhinos are solitary creatures by nature and need space in which to breed. And that's what they will get in Loisaba, thanks to its vast open spaces.

Fifty years ago, poachers wiped out rhino populations at the conservancy. But before the rhinos were brought back, Loisaba had to undergo assessments to ensure it was an ideal and safe location for the rhinos.

For any site to serve as a viable rhino sanctuary, it has to meet several requirements. In 2018, eight black rhinos died when being translocated from Nairobi National Park to Tsavo East National Park. One of the reasons for the deaths was salt poisoning from a dam in Tsavo.

Ms Rita Kulamo, a rhino officer, says several assessments were undertaken at Loisaba by a team from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) and the Wildlife Research and Training Institute. "They looked at the habitat suitability for the rhinos in terms of food, water quality and security. The fence was assessed to ensure it's safe for rhinos and other wildlife here," she said.

When the rhinos arrive in the evening, everyone gets excited. But first, some advice from Dr Isaac Lekolool about black rhinos. He is the head of Veterinary and Capture at the Kenya Wildlife Service. "They are quite vicious. They don't like people around. They usually try to bash anything that's close by, especially if it has human scent. So, avoid the wind to prevent your scent from getting to the animal."

Everyone finds a safe spot in the trucks. The first rhino is not eager to step into this strange land, and it needs a little nudge to notice the doors are open. Finally he comes out, making it clear how he feels about being moved 150kms away from his home. He instantly charges towards one of the trucks, bashing it hard with its horn. After letting out his frustration, he runs off, ready to navigate this new space. Luckily, no one in the trucks gets injured.

Now onto the next one. But this time round an uninvited welcoming party is here for the show — a lion is lying in wait, curious about this somewhat strange situation. But still, the rhino has to be released. It's another frightening display of viciousness as the rhino hits at the other truck before running off. But in no time, the lion makes a chase.

It's a heart-stopping moment as the lion jumps on the rhino in an attempt to attack. But the rhino defends itself, tossing the lion off before escaping into the bush.

The first day is tough and the team will repeat this exercise several times to capture the remaining rhinos at Nairobi National Park and Lewa — sanctuaries that have also reached their carrying capacity.

Several NGOs funded the rhino sanctuary, including San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Space for Giants and The Nature Conservancy (TNC).

Chantal Migongo-Bake, the deputy conservation director at The Nature Conservancy, says: "TNC along with other partners helped raise $5 Million (Sh648 million), which funded the translocation process and management cost. The money also funds operational costs, staff costs, fuel, vehicles and infrastructural development."

So, why does TNC support rhinos, Climate Action asks. "What's important is to ensure the animals are taken where they will thrive as well as enable KWS, through the rhino action plan, to reach the 2,000 meta population target.”

She adds: “We are surrounded by community lands and community engagement is critical, ensuring benefits are connected. The community is the first line of defence, so we rely on them to ensure the habitat does not get fragmented. Our key mission is to ensure that livestock, wildlife and people move freely."

The local community expresses joy at the return of the rhinos through song and dance. But after the celebrations, Wildlife and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua shares an important reminder: “At one point Kenya had more than 20,000 rhinos. Today, we only have 1,004 black and 971 white rhinos. But we are happy because had we not started the process of protecting them, we would be talking of the rhinos being extinct.”

Fast forward to three months after translocation, we head back to Loisaba to find out how the rhinos are doing. The males have started creating territories. Some have gained weight. Twenty one rhinos — 10 male and 11 female — were brought to Loisaba. It was hoped that they would pair up and start the duty of saving the species. It seems the plan is working. Zulu and Sophia are a couple from Lewa and have been observed mating. Perhaps the first calf will come from this pair. Loisaba is vast and keeping track of rhinos in this wilderness can be challenging for the ground team. But the advantage is that these are ‘smart’ rhinos — they have transmission gadgets on them. So when they disappear in the bush, they are still visible on a screen at the headquarters, where their movements around the conservancy are tracked, thanks to the EarthRanger technology, which transmits information from the rhino to the control room.

“The reintroduction of rhinos is a dream come true for Loisaba,” says Tom Silvester, who has been the CEO of the conservancy for 26 years.

However, potential threats remain. “One of the biggest challenges is security. Poaching is still a threat and we must remain vigilant. We need to look towards rhino range expansion to allow us to create connectivity between us and existing rhino sanctuaries. As it stands today, the number of rhinos that needs to be translocated out of sanctuaries every year is roughly 30. We need to continue creating space."

The price tag on keeping these rhinos safe doesn't come cheap. There are fences, gadgets that monitor the conservancies and round-the-clock security teams for patrolling. But Tom believes it is worth it: “As a country, we have pressing needs. But let’s look at the value generated by the rhinos — they contribute to economic growth and sustainable development through tourism, which creates job opportunities and provides tangible benefits to local communities.”

The reintroduction of rhinos to Loisaba is a milestone and a success story in growing rhinos numbers. But now the real test lies in ensuring their survival, particularly in the face of natural threats such as predators and climate change.