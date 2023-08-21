The see-saw of preventive vs curative health services

Last week was all pomp and colour as Kenya celebrated 10 years of devolution, marked by the Devolution Conference in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County. The event was graced by President William Ruto who reiterated his commitment to the implementation of universal health coverage (UHC) through the primary health care (PHC) model; his clarion call this year demonstrated by the budgetary allocation by the national government to pay community health promoters.

The devolution conference did not disappoint, with the health sector tract focusing on PHC, lessons learnt, innovative solutions put forward and leveraging technologies to ensure the success of PHC. Dr Gregory Ganda, the Kisumu Health executive, gave great insights to the UHC pilot carried out in his county and the rapid readjustments the devolved unit had to make to ensure sustainability.

Kisumu County quickly appreciated just how expensive healthcare truly is. It was clear that without good governance, prioritisation of essential package of care, setting up of functional primary care networks, leveraging technology, and setting up a social protection programme for the indigent population of the county, this would never work.

One of the brilliant innovations Kisumu has put in place is ‘Marwa’; aptly named as the local term means ‘ours’. The platform brings together the populace for purposes of ensuring they get a health insurance. For the indigents, the county pays for their premiums with NHIF. For the informal sector that can afford to pay for an affordable medical cover, they use the platform to easily save for healthcare. This enables them to choose an insurance product they prefer, even beyond just NHIF. This is made possible by the fact that the county government has negotiated affordable health packages with private insurers as long as the care is sought in the county health facilitites.What Marwa has now done is forced the county government to up its game in the provision of services by ensuring commodity availability, human resourcing and infrastructure development. Once people pay for the service, they will surely hold the government to account without fear or favour.

Other innovations showcased include platforms for commodity tracking, use of drones to deliver emergency medicines, blood and blood products, health management information systems, mobile short message service and smart app health education platforms, and of course, the mobile kits for the community health volunteers that the Ministry of Health has procured for all 47 counties. These were all tempered by important conversations around health data safety and consideration for solutions to ensure the same.

What is abundantly clear is that the success of PHC is hinged on innovative solutions to reach every last person and link them to quality, acceptable, affordable and sustainable healthcare. There is urgent need to bring all these solutions together, to avoid undue duplication, facilitate efficiency and reduce costs, to achieve the objective.

However, despite our best efforts, we must accept that healthcare is still grossly underfunded and a lot of policies from the Ministry of Health remain under-implemented due to this. For example, the full operationalisation of the e-health department has not taken effect at a time when it should be well-resourced to provide proper oversight over the health technologies being introduced into the country.

By this time, we should expect that the department should have set up a functional health records platform with the necessary intraoperability to ensure smooth access to patient records by healthcare providers irrespective of where they go for treatment. We should expect a top of the range cybersecurity system in place, with experts working round the clock to ensure patient health data is safe.

We are making baby steps, but for full realisation of UHC by 2030, we should be in sprinting mode at this time. We must relook health financing and work to increase our allocation to health. We must appreciate out growing population, hence the increasing demand for services, the investment required to set up the pillars required for a functional PHC, and what it takes to sustain the high-level curative services we aspire to have in Kenya.

With such exciting conversations on how we are bringing to life the envisioned primary care model, it is easy to hear statements that are not quite thought out with regard to the long-standing curative services. PHC is heavily invested in preventive and promotive services; but it is also invested in early diagnosis and timely referral of patients in need of curative services. There is a general misconception that investing in PHC does away with the need for an efficient, higher tier but more expensive curative service.

We must be careful not to make incorrect assumptions. Investing in PHC looks to reduce the burden of curative services that we currently carry as a country. However, this will only happen in a see-saw manner. We will spend no less than a decade for the see saw to even begin to balance out evenly, and that is if we do this correctly. It means that building a functional PHC system will consume huge resources with no immediate impact on the curative arm. For the next decade, healthcare costs can only go up until we start seeing the impact of preventive and promotive services on long-term reduction in the need for expensive health interventions in the curative sector. There are still going to be many medical conditions that require expensive treatments, that are not preventable. Further, technological advances and best practice in curative services is continuously going to become more expensive! As we support the building of a strong PHC foundation for our health systems, let us not drop the ball on the curative arm; after all, both exist in the same body!