The pressing need for disability-friendly toilets

The act of visiting a toilet, whether in public spaces or in the comfort of one’s home, is a fundamental and universal necessity. While visiting the all-too-important facility, we often take comfort for granted as we respond to the call of nature.

However, how frequently do you pause to consider the experiences of Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs) who strive to access these facilities and seek comfort just like anyone else?

On Sunday, the world marked the International Day of Persons with Disabilities with the theme: United in action to rescue and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals for, with and by persons with disabilities.

A washroom designed for persons with disabilities pictured on November 15, 2023 at Sarova Stanley Hotel, Nairobi. Photo credit: BILLY OGADA| NATION MEDIA GROUP

The day was yet another opportunity to remind governments, institutions, and landlords to place greater emphasis on inclusivity in washroom construction, ensuring that the needs of all, including PLWDs, are thoughtfully considered and addressed.

According to the 2019 census, 2.2 per cent (which equals to 900,000 people) in Kenya live with some form of disability, with mobility being the most commonly reported difficulty, standing at 42 per cent. The 2019 census also indicated that 1.9 per cent of men have a disability compared with 2.5 percent of women.



The highest prevalence rates of disability were recorded in the Central, Eastern and Western regions of Kenya.

Embu County (4.4 per cent) has the highest prevalence rate, followed by Homa Bay (4.3 per cent), Makueni (4.1 per cent), Siaya (4.1 per cent) and Kisumu (4 per cent). Counties with the lowest disability prevalence rates are found in the North-Eastern and Nairobi regions. Wajir has the lowest at 0.6 per cent.

A normal Gents washroom pictured on 15th November 2023 at Sarova Stanley Hotel, Nairobi. Photo credit: BILLY OGADA| NATION MEDIA GROUP



In various counties, the availability of public restrooms remains a persistent and pressing concern, particularly for those grappling with mobility issues. The challenges encountered by persons living with disabilities when seeking access to these facilities highlight a pervasive problem. The lack of inclusivity in public restroom design and construction perpetuates a stark reality where individuals with mobility challenges often face insurmountable obstacles in their quest for a fundamental human necessity.



Ms Evelyn Wairimu Wanjiru, a 49-year-old who relies on a calliper for mobility, bravely shares with Healthy Nation the challenges she encounters when using public washrooms in Nairobi. “There are no handles to assist me while using the toilets. This is because squatting is a challenge to me, yet most of the washrooms are designed in a way that requires one to squat. This makes it extremely daunting to use them,” she says.



In her exploration of the city, Ms Wanjiru says that the Bus Station area and Archives, crucial hubs of activity, lack any facilities designed with the needs of persons living with disabilities in mind. Nairobi boasts a network of 138 public toilets strategically positioned throughout the city. Among these, 18 facilities are concentrated within the CBD, strategically situated at key points such as bus stops, the railway station, recreational parks, and other high-traffic locations. However, none is friendly to PLWDs.



“Sometimes you visit a restroom only to find that there is no water. Furthermore, most of these facilities feature traditional bowl toilets, which pose a considerable challenge for those with mobility challenges. Moreover, for individuals using wheelchairs, the doors are too narrow, making it an arduous task to find a suitable space for personal relief in the heart of the city,” says Ms Wanjiru.



Ms Wanjiru, a mother of one, urges the government and organisations to recognise the urgency of the situation. “Everywhere there is a public toilet, the government or relevant organisations should make it a priority to ensure that there are restroom facilities catering specifically to persons living with disabilities. Equally important is the provision of running water, which is essential to their basic needs,” Ms Wanjiru says.



MrJohn Kariuki, who relies on crutches for mobility, says that there is no public washroom in Murang’a that is accessible to persons with disabilities. Mr Kariuki notes that public toilets lack essential features such as grab bars, which are vital for maintaining balance and independence while transferring onto and off the toilet seat.



Mr Kariuki also highlights the deplorable state of some of these public facilities. Many lack running water, which is an essential requirement for hygiene. Additionally, toilets often come in standard, non-adaptive configurations, making it challenging for people like him to comfortably use them.



“There is a need for inclusivity. When making restrooms, we should be considered. Visiting a public restroom should be a matter of convenience, rather than a daily struggle for those living with disabilities,” he notes.

Sharing toilets. Mr Samuel Ayieko, a 40-year-old man grappling with a disability in the slums of Kibera, shares his challenging experience. The scarcity of toilets in Kibera presents a significant obstacle for people with disabilities.



“Using the toilet is a substantial challenge where I stay. We share toilets with more than 10 people. Carrying water to clean the waste is usually a painful and embarrassing task because you can’t ask people to clean it up for you. The toilets we use are not modern, exposing me to a lot of infections because I have to sit. I can’t support myself to bend while using the toilet. Accessing public toilets is sometimes even harder as most lack facilities to accommodate persons with disabilities. It is crucial for these facilities to be modernised to meet the needs of PLWDs,” Mr Ayieko told Healthy Nation.



According to MedicineNet, an online healthcare media publishing company, there are several bacteria and parasites that can survive on bathroom surfaces. The common organisms found on toilet seats are bacteria, influenza, streptococcus, E. coli, hepatitis, staphylococcus, salmonella, shigella and norovirus. As per multiple health reports, each square inch of a toilet seat carries more than 50 bacteria.



Kibera, just like any other slum, grapples with water scarcity and shortage of facilities, prompting some people to use bags and containers for their sanitation needs. The toilets run by different organisations require a fee for usage, forcing people to share. Using washrooms in Kibera costs Sh10 per visit, a financial hurdle for many, among them individuals with disabilities.



Mr Paul Butita, an advocate for persons with disabilities, underscored the persisting challenges faced by this community in accessing public washrooms. In an interview with Healthy Nation, Mr Butita said individuals using wheelchairs encounter numerous obstacles when utilising public restroom facilities, putting them at risk of various challenges, including infections.



One major issue highlighted by Mr Butita is the lack of wheelchair ramps in many buildings and washrooms, hindering PLWDs’ ability to access essential facilities independently.



“People who use wheelchairs encounter numerous challenges, particularly when utilising public washrooms, thereby exposing them to a range of issues, including the heightened risk of infections,” noted Mr Butita.

He pointed out that some washrooms either lack ramps altogether or have insufficient features, forcing individuals with disabilities to rely on others for assistance.



Even when a ramp is present, narrow doorways pose additional challenges, compromising the privacy rights of PLWDs who sometimes struggle to go in and out them comfortably. Mr Butita further addressed the hygiene concerns prevalent in some public washrooms, emphasising that inadequate facilities expose PLWDs to a heightened risk of infections.



He noted that certain facilities, such as urinals positioned at impractical heights for those with shorter stature or individuals using wheelchairs, contribute to these hygiene challenges. The elevated height of sinks also presents a hurdle for PLWDs, making it difficult for them to wash their hands effectively after using the facilities.



“Some urinals, for instance, are impractically high for individuals with shorter stature or those using wheelchairs,” said Mr Butita. In light of these issues, Mr Butita urged both the government and those in positions of authority to prioritise inclusivity in the design and maintenance of public washrooms.

He stressed the need for comprehensive measures, including the installation of wheelchair ramps, wider doorways, and adjustments to fixture heights to ensure that washrooms cater to the diverse needs of individuals with disabilities.



Established standards

Speaking to Healthy Nation, Government Spokesman Isaac Mwaura, who is also an advocate for persons with disabilities, emphasised the pivotal role of public participation in shaping the planning and design of public buildings, a process he said has been ongoing for a considerable period.



Mr Mwaura underscored the crucial guidance provided by the Minimum Accessibility Standards established by the Kenya Bureau of Standards. “These standards serve as a comprehensive framework for contractors, offering clear directives on how to design public toilets that cater to the diverse needs and concerns of PLWDs,” he said.



However, he acknowledged the existing challenges in the construction industry, attributing them to factors such as contractor unawareness, substandard workmanship, and inadequate enforcement. “In response to these issues, the government, through the National Construction Authority in collaboration with the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD), is actively engaged in sensitising contractors,” said Mr Mwaura.