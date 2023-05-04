The Meru region without a single men’s ward



Since independence, male patients from the Igembe region in Meru County have had to travel more than 50 kilometres away for inpatient services at Meru Level Five hospital.

This is because Nyambene, Mutuati and Kangeta level four hospitals, founded more than 30 years ago, do not have male wards.

While a good number of patients in need of surgical and medical wards are males, it was not until last year when construction male wards started in the hospitals.

Founded in 1984, Nyambene Level Four Hospital – which is the biggest public facility in the populous region – is in the process of building its first 56-bed male ward.

Standards stipulate that a level four hospital should have a 150-bed capacity for inpatient — with 30 beds each for male, female, paediatric, antenatal and postnatal wards.

According to the Meru Annual Development Plan 2023/2024, the county targets to have a level four hospital per 100,000 people.

At Mutuati Level Four hospital, an eight-bed male ward was partitioned out of the female ward to address the disparity in the 50-year-old public facility. Construction of a male ward was launched by former governor Kiraitu Murungi but work is yet to start.

Dr Joseph Wahome, the Health chief officer for Meru County, termed the lack of male wards in the region a “historical oversight”.

The overlooking of male ward wards is also felt across the rest of the county, where public hospitals have a total bed capacity of less than 100.

“In the Tigania and Igembe region, there are less than 20 beds for male patients. The male patients are referred to Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital, leading to congestion,” Dr Wahome said.

He noted that the Meru Teaching and Referral Hospital has about 60 beds for males. The hospital's CEO, Dr Gacheri Kathiiri, said the male wards are always at double capacity due to shortage of beds in level four hospitals.

According to Nyambene Level Four Hospital head Dr Githu Wachira, they record about 30 admissions every week, with around 20 of them being male.