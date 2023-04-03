The fading life of River Sabaki

For years, River Sabaki has progressively been moving southwards, emptying into the Indian Ocean. It has rich biodiversity, teeming with hippopotamus, crocodiles, fish and birds. Farmers also tap into the river for irrigation. But lately, the water levels have been dwindling, and so has its biodiversity.

The Sabaki River Estuary is an important bird area as thousands of migrant waders come to feed and roost during the Northern winter.

The estuary is at the lowest point of River Sabaki, also known as Galana and Athi River, which goes up to its source — the Nairobi River.

As the river keeps moving away, the sea pushes the sand forming dunes , leaving the mangrove land bare.

However, conservationists do not know how far the river would move, and the dunes cover the land as the wind pushes the silt to the land.

Nature Kenya Coast Region Conservation Program Coordinator Francis Kagema told Healthy Nation that the river has been migrating southwards towards Malindi.

“The flow of the river has been changing over time. There is more erosion towards the southern banks and deposition in the northern banks," he said.

He noted that due to climate change, there is more erosion upstream, which brings many silts that end up disastrous.

“Sabaki River is at the lowest point, and all that happens in the entire basin affects the estuary,” he said.

According to Mr Kagema, the Mangrove forests have developed in about 20 years, based on the increase in deposition of sediments and silt caused by erosion from upstream.

He said the deposition has been very high since 1960, and that the sea has since moved for about two kilometres.

“In other places, we see that the rise in the sea level has resulted in beach erosion. However, here is the reverse — new land forms, an indicator of improper land use upstream,” he said.

The conservationist explained that natural areas are diminishing faster globally, saying there is need to protect serene places like the Sabaki Estuary.

“It is supposed to be a matter of life and death to keep the places secure and thriving in their natural form as long as we can because the ecosystem services are dwindling very fast," he said.

To secure the Sabaki Estuary, he urged state and non-state actors to look at the entire river basin and take action in counties that the river flows through such as Kiambu, Nairobi, Machakos, Makueni, Kitui, Taita Taveta, Kajiado and Kilifi.

Some of the interventions include controlled erosion, proper land use, and less domestic, industrial and waste pollution from towns.

“Initially, when the river used to have good volumes of water, there were crocodiles all over, but they migrated to the part of the river in Tsavo National Park,” said Mr Kagema.

He explained that the habitat has likely become unsuitable for the crocodiles due to the reduced flow. It has also affected the catfish population, which is one of the key species in the river.

Bird species at the estuary before water levels reduced. Photo credit: MAUREEN ONGALA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The number of hippopotami in the river had increased from nine in 2006 to over 100, but the water has become inadequate. The four groups of hippopotami found in the river have since split into smaller herds.

"The water is too little to cover them, and it will be uncomfortable for them if the water does not rise. We are not sure what will happen,” said Mr Kagema.

He explained that mud floods become wet during the high tides and that it was not good for the birds who need wet mud floods.

“Sabaki is supposed to be an estuary ecosystem, a combination of fresh and marine water. But when the tide rises, the water is purely marine. Probably all the animals, birds and organisms that depend on the blackish water will disappear, and we will only have marine organisms.”

Birds now idle in the mud floods waiting for high tides so as to feed.

Mr Joseph Mangi, the chairman of Sabaki River Conservation and Development Organization, told Healthy Nation that birds have drastically reduced from more than 5,000 to about 3,000. This ends up affecting the number of tourists visiting the area.

Apart from local and foreign tourists, thousands of students from primary schools and higher learning institutions always visit the Sabaki Estuary for education purposes and research.

“Some tourists come here specifically for birding and to watch the hippopotami. However, some birds are no longer here because of the changes. The area was so green with several water pools and forests. Butterflies and water birds were in big numbers and the place was lively and lovely, but nowadays it is dry,” said Mr Mangi.

“Birds population is generally decreasing due to climate change, and the trend is changing due to the lack of enough water flowing from upstream, and they only get enough food during the flood season,” he said.

Mr Anthony Tunje, a fisherman, told Healthy Nation that they spend many hours in the waters, but the catch is low.

“Most of the fish from the ocean come to breed and get more food at the estuary, but it is hard because there is no food from upstream,” he added.

“We have to struggle to get it because the reduction of the volume of water has affected the breeding places for the fish in the mangroves.”

Mr Tunje said fishermen go in the waters and only get fingerlings, which are also declining.

The fishermen now set their nets at a common point where the river drains into the ocean to at least get some fish pushed by the two forces.

He expressed fears that the fish would disappear as the fishers had changed fishing nets from the ones with big holes for big fish to those with small holes to be able to catch small fish to get money for food.

Farmers like Joseph Mutia now find their work challenging since there is no water for irrigation.