The disappearance of Meru’s might rivers

It is estimated that the freshwater available for human consumption varies between 12,500 km3 and 14,000 km3 each year.

Due to rapid population growth, the potential water availability for the earth's population decreased from 12,900 m3 per capita per year in 1970 to 9,000 m3 in 1990 and less than 7,000 m3 in 2000.

The global availability of freshwater is projected to drop to 5,100m3 per capita per year by 2025.

The United Nations Environment Programme estimates that three billion people will be in the water scarcity category of 1,700m3 per capita per year by 2025.

This is even as residents of Katheri, Imenti Central in Meru continue to react in awe and confusion as they note a rapid decline of their once vibrant and constantly flowing water bodies. Until the 1990s, most of the villages in the location had an abundance of water flowing from springs, streams, and rivers.

Whereas rivers like the once mighty Kathita flow from Mt Kenya, the springs dotted the landscape and they would flow down in small streams. But today, the springs are on a sharp decline and with them goes the streams. The rivers too have not been spared. The water sources are shrinking by the day.

Mr Mwirigi M'Nairobi, 70, has lived in Kithaku, Abothuguchi West all his life. When he was growing up and partly into his adulthood, water was in abundance. He vividly recalls a stream that ran along a valley behind his family's piece of land. Today, it’s no more.

"I grew up seeing plenty of water. There were many springs in my vicinity and the streams were always flowing," Mr Mwirigi said.

A visit to the affected areas affirmed the occurring phenomenon. Springs where colonialists build reservoir tanks complete with water dispensing pipes are now dry. The only reminder of these wet days is the concrete slabs left behind.

"My late father told me that some of the concrete slabs built on the springs were for assisting residents fetch water. They were built in the 1930s."

Back in the day, River Kathita held great significance in the county. Its powerful rush could be heard from nearly a kilometre away on a quiet night as it flowed eastward towards the Coast, crashing against the stones in its path.

It was a force to be reckoned with — its immense size made it impossible for all but the bravest and most experienced swimmers to even consider taking a dip. In fact, in 1961, the river's sheer power caused a landslide when it made its valleys to cave in.

But the river has now dwindled to a mere trickle, lazily winding its way through Meru without causing harm or danger.

The once-hidden granite stones which form the bedrock of the river that the waters had submerged are now visible. One can even cross the river by stepping on the stones. A few kilometres down in Thuura and Giaki areas in Imenti North, the river is almost drying up.

Mr Japheth Gutura from Thuura location, a retired teacher, has seen the waters decline over the years, even affecting his livelihood.

"I used to draw water from River Kathita. I used a generator to pump water to my farm, where I was doing horticulture farming. A few years ago, though, the water levels declined. The water mass was just too low and I couldn't get enough for the farm" Mr Gutura shares.

His experience is a replica of the many stories shared by people living in the lower parts of Meru who benefited immensely from the once huge river that snaked its way down to Indian Ocean.

The decline of River Kathita has been caused by unsustainable water usage, reduced glaciers and poor land use. Farmers in the upper Meru zone divert water for irrigation, which decreases water in the river. The Mt Kenya Forest and surrounding areas are crucial for water catchment, but human activities have disrupted the natural cycle. Exotic trees have replaced native ones and exacerbated water run-off instead of replenishing it.

Trees are important for preventing soil erosion and promoting water infiltration.

"Most native tree varieties and more so those that were naturally found along the riverlines in the wetlands were adapted to ensure a complete water cycle. Tampering with the trees and other natural vegetation has had adverse impact on the underground water aquifers, eventually affecting water availability,” said Mwenda Gichuru, an environmentalist and an honorary warden.

“Today, the native tree species are all gone. Actually, the young generation hardly knows any of the species unless elders share some knowledge with them. The trees that were in the neighbourhood of the water points that I grew up seeing were the Muringa (Cordia Africana) Miiria (Prunus Africana) Mijooga (Ocotea Usambarensis), Mikuu (Ficus sycomorus), Migumo (ficus thionningi), Mikurwee (Terminalia browni) and Podo (Podocarpus falcatus) among others. Today they are too few and others are completely extinct," Mr Mwirigi said.

According to scientists, the alteration of the trees in the upper water catchment areas could be the primary driver of the receding waters in the areas below Mt Kenya.

The Eucalyptus, grevillea robusta, cypress and other exotic trees have now replaced the native tree species. Eucalyptus tree species have a high transpiration rate ranging from 0.5 mm to 0.6 mm per day. The tree is also believed be water thirsty, with some of its species gulping up to as much as 785 litres of water to produce 1kg of biomass.

Other rivers on the verge of drying up are Kithinu , Mariara , Ruuji rwa Ng’ombe , Ngare Naaro , Kathita Munyi and Kanairusa.



