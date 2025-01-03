The crucial role of sleep in children’s health and development

As a paediatric sleep practitioner in Kenya, I meet parents every day who are frustrated, exhausted and overwhelmed because their children struggle to sleep. Many have resigned themselves to sleepless nights, assuming this is just part of parenting. But here’s the truth: good sleep is possible for every child—and prioritising it can transform a family’s life.

Sleep is not just “rest.” For children, it is a biological necessity that drives growth, brain development and emotional stability. Yet in Kenya, sleep is rarely discussed as a critical component of child health. Parents are quick to address nutrition, education, and exercise, but sleep often falls to the bottom of the list. The reality is that a well-rested child is a healthier, happier and more successful child—and parents who prioritise sleep will see profound improvements in their own lives as well.

Why sleep matters for children

The first years of a child’s life are marked by rapid physical, cognitive, and emotional development, much of which occurs during sleep. Growth hormones are released, the brain consolidates learning and memory, and the immune system is strengthened. Poor sleep disrupts these processes, leading to issues such as delayed development, emotional instability, and reduced learning capacity.

In addition to affecting children’s health, inadequate sleep has ripple effects on families. Tired children are often irritable, uncooperative and prone to tantrums. This can create stress for parents, strain relationships and even lead to burnout. Poor sleep isn’t just a phase children “outgrow”—it’s a problem that needs to be addressed with intentionality and structure.

Why Kenyan families struggle with sleep

In Kenya, many families face unique challenges when it comes to paediatric sleep. Shared bedrooms are common, and cultural practices, such as co-sleeping, are deeply ingrained. While these set-ups can work for some, they often lead to disrupted sleep for both children and parents.

One major challenge is the lack of accessible, reliable information about sleep. Many parents first turn to their paediatricians for guidance, only to find that paediatric sleep isn’t always a focus during routine check-ups. While paediatricians are crucial for overall child health, they often don’t provide the detailed, personalised sleep strategies that struggling families need.

Frustrated, parents often turn to friends or family members for advice, but these well-meaning suggestions rarely solve the problem. What works for one child may not work for another, leaving parents feeling even more lost. Some turn to the internet for answers, but the sheer volume of conflicting advice can be overwhelming. Should you co-sleep or encourage independence? Is sleep training cruel or essential? How do you know if your child’s sleep problems are normal or a sign of a deeper issue? Sorting through this information without guidance is exhausting in itself.

What can parents do?

Good sleep isn’t about luck—it’s about creating the right conditions. Parents can start by prioritising sleep the same way they prioritise healthy eating or academic success. Here are a few key steps:

1. Establish a consistent bedtime routine: Children thrive on predictability. A calming bedtime routine such as a warm bath, a book, and soothing music helps signal that it’s time to wind down.

2. Set age-appropriate bedtimes: Younger children need early bedtimes, often as early as 6.30–7.30 pm. Staying up too late can lead to overtiredness, making it harder for them to settle down.

3. Create a sleep-friendly environment: The sleep space should be dark, quiet and cool. Investing in blackout curtains and white noise machines can make a big difference.

4. Limit screen time: Blue light from screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone that promotes sleep. Turn off devices at least an hour before bedtime.

Why professional support matters

Despite their best efforts, many parents find themselves struggling to implement these changes or resolve deeper sleep challenges such as frequent night waking or early rising. This is where paediatric sleep practitioners come in.

As a sleep consultant, I help parents understand their child’s unique sleep needs and craft personalised solutions that work for their family. This isn’t about imposing rigid schedules. Instead, it’s about empowering parents with knowledge and tools to create healthy sleep habits that last a lifetime.

When parents seek professional help, they often express relief at finally receiving clear, evidence-based guidance. Unlike the vague suggestions from friends or the overwhelming advice online, working with a sleep practitioner provides tailored strategies that take into account your child’s age, temperament and specific challenges.

In Kenya, where resources on paediatric sleep are still limited, professional support can be a game-changer. By seeking help, parents can go from sleepless nights to peaceful routines in a matter of weeks.

The way forward

As we strive to improve child health in Kenya, it’s time to include sleep in the conversation. Schools, healthcare providers and policymakers need to recognise the critical role of sleep in child development. Educating parents about sleep hygiene and supporting them with resources should be a public health priority.

For parents, the message is simple: good sleep isn’t a luxury—it’s a necessity. By prioritising sleep, you’re not just helping your child grow—you’re giving them the tools to thrive physically, emotionally and mentally.

Let’s make this the year we reclaim rest, one family at a time. After all, when our children sleep better, we all live better.

Ms Kimweli is a paediatric sleep consultant