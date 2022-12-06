The beekeepers restoring depleted tree cover in Kitui

Meshack Kasuku uproots delicate acacia seedlings from a makeshift seedbed near his cow shed using an arrow head and transfers them into paper pockets. He then lines them in neat rows ready for the market.

The 60-year-old father of three ventured into the seedlings business three years ago after working as a night guard, a job he took up begrudgingly after retiring from logging mature acacia trees to make charcoal.

When the Healthy Nation team visited the nursery at Makongo village in Kitui County, Mr Kasuku had sold 1,000 seedlings to Kamaki Farmers’ Cooperative Society, which brings together a community of more than 800 beekeepers spread out in Kitui South.

In the last six years, the members of the most vibrant cooperative society of beekeepers in the county, which runs a honey processing and packaging factory in the semi-arid region, have been restoring forests that have been cleared over the years by charcoal burners.

Mr Kasuku won't say much about his charcoal burning past, only terming the charcoal craze unfortunate. His face lights up as he describes his new enterprise.

“We started small with a handful of mango seedlings but market forces pushed us towards indigenous tree species. To set up the nursery, we start by collecting seeds of assorted trees from the wild. Some of the seeds such as acacia require special attention to break the dormancy before putting them in the seedbed. They easily sprout in the wild and around cow pens. We water the seedlings daily using water drawn from Matinga dam. Once the seedlings sprout, we transfer them into pockets that we collect in market places and then wait for customers,” he said.

Mr Kasuku has joined hands with the rural farming community in actively championing conservation of local forests in a bid to revitalise their livelihoods. Many of the residents grow maize and green grams for a living.

However, a biting drought experienced in recent years has pushed them to beekeeping, which experts hail as a move to build resilience against climate and economic shocks. A reducing forest cover over the years has, however, jolted the beekeepers towards environmental conservation.

"We turned to aggressive greening to restore the forest cover in this area after realising that massive logging over the years and drought have led to reduced honey production. When bees start travelling long distances in search of water, nectar and pollen, they tend to abscond the hives. They find the environment unfavourable,” said David Mutuku, a climate change mitigation expert at Kamaki farmers’ society which is supported by Dorcas Aid International, International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology, the World-Bank funded National Agricultural and Rural Inclusive Growth Project, and Kitui County government.

The forest restoration campaign got a boost four years ago when the county government banned commercial charcoal business.

Kamaki Farmers Cooperative Society works alongside the Kenya Forest Service officials, who encourage farmers to grow high value indigenous species that are not only adapted to the semi-region but also whose flowers are highly sought by bees. “This season we scattered 75,000 seed balls in community forests and planted 44,000 seedlings in homesteads and school compounds,”Mr Mutuku added.

“Owning a tree nursery is equivalent to running a retail shop. Whenever a stranger calls I am almost certain they are placing an order for tens of seedlings. Mwaa (Acacia Tortilis) and Muthiia (Acacia Mellifera) seedlings are the most popular followed by Muuku (Terminalia brownii) seedlings because the three tree species are highly adapted to dry regions. A seedling goes for between Sh20 and Sh50 depending on its variety and age,” said Mr Kasuku, one of the nursery attendants who supply the beekeepers with seedlings.

To learners and young people, the broadcasting of seed balls, which are locally known as sokota, is the most thrilling part of the aggressive forest restoration drive that also involves promoting the use of energy saving stoves.

“Tapping on children and the youth to mainstream environmental conservation inculcates a culture of conservation in the larger community. In the short term, this translates to an increase in the survival rate of seedlings. In the long term, it fosters long lasting attitude and behaviour change towards environmental conservation,” said Mr Mutuku.

The biggest challenge in the greening drive is ignorance and poverty. Despite a ban by the county government, some community members still turn to charcoal for a living.