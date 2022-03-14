How do you move past difficult episodes in your relationship?

Navigating challenging times is one of the biggest challenges in any relationship. Whether you are struggling with communication issues or financial stress, it can be tough to know how to move forward.

It is important to remember that everyone has different coping mechanisms and what works for one person might not work for another.

The following are suggestions of how to work through relationship stress

Talk about it: This might seem like an obvious one but talking openly and honestly is often the best way to start working through any issue. Talk to your partner about what is going on and how you are feeling. Listen to their side of things and be prepared to compromise.

Create a support system: When things get tough, it is helpful to have friends or family members you can lean on for support. Talk to them about what is going on in your relationship and ask for their advice. They might not solve the problem, but simply having someone to talk to can make things feel less overwhelming.

Give each other space: Sometimes, the best thing you can do is give your partner space to work through their emotions and thoughts about what's going on between you two. If they need some time alone, don't take it personally.

Take a break: If things are nasty between you two, consider taking time away from each other so that you both process everything and talk later.

Get help: Relationship stress can be too much for one to handle by themselves or even with the help of friends and family. It might be a good idea to seek professional help in such cases. Therapists are trained to deal with these issues and can often provide valuable insight and guidance on how to move forward.

Empower yourself: The best way to cope with relationship stress is by focusing on the things you can control. Do something that makes you happy (like reading a book, going out with friends, or working out). When you take care of yourself, it is easier to handle whatever life throws your way!

Focus on the future: Instead of dwelling on the things that have gone wrong, think about what you want your relationship to look like down the road. What are your goals and dreams for the two of you? If you can keep this vision in mind, it will be easier to work through any problems that come up along the way.