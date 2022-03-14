How do you move past difficult episodes in your relationship?

Relationship stress can be too much for one to handle.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Relationships are not always easy, but they can be worth fighting for.
  • Understand your place in the other person's life before getting too involved or invested in them.
  • Do something that makes you happy (like reading a book, going out with friends, or working out).

Navigating challenging times is one of the biggest challenges in any relationship. Whether you are struggling with communication issues or financial stress, it can be tough to know how to move forward.

