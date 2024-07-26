Taking quality maternal care to the villages

Before I met Dr Angela Namasaka, I imagined an outspoken strong personality kind of person. This is because her reputation preceded her. In our social circles, she is spoken of very highly by her colleagues with regard to her commitment to saving the lives of mothers and babies in Kiambu County.

And then I met her, and laughed to myself. Dr Angela was none of those things. The true advocate; very gentle, soft-spoken, but very eloquent. She wears her passion on her sleeve without seeking validation; and has the warmest smile to boot!

Dr Angela finished her undergraduate training at the University of Nairobi in 2009 and headed out to Thika Level 5 Hospital for her internship. After the gruelling year of being welcomed into the profession, the hospital preferred to keep her there as a medical officer. Probably someone had already seen the potential in her early on.

In 2012, Dr Angela found herself taking on a new challenge as a doctor in the true rural community of Kiambu. She was posted to Igegania Sub-County hospital as a medical officer and had her first true taste of being a village doctor.

Kiambu is the second most populous county in Kenya after Nairobi, with a population of 2.5 million people. Its close proximity to the city may fool you but it does have a true rural population with the same challenges experienced elsewhere: poverty, low socio-economic status, low level of education and poor access to care.

The transition to free maternity in 2013 opened doors to care for women in Kenya, with the impact being most felt among the rural populations. Igegania Hospital was barely a level 3B then, able to offer maternity care services but not well resourced. The obstetrician and gynaecologist who was sent to the hospital lasted for a short period of time before her services were relocated elsewhere. Dr Angela saw the gap and decided to fill it.

Off she went, back to the University of Nairobi to further enhance her knowledge and skills so that she could truly add value to her community, as she now views it. Despite the disruptions medical students, both at undergraduate and post-graduate, faced as a result of the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, Angela managed to complete her training in 2021 and made a bee-line right back to her hospital.

It has been three wonderful yeas of a display to true commitment and dedication to service. Igegania is a small facility with just about 60 beds to serve patients in all the medical disciplines, but the work that goes on there is amazing. Dr Angela is currently at the helm of the hospital leadership as the medical superintendent but her first commitment is to her clinical work.

Despite access to free maternity, the maternal and neonatal outcomes in Kenya haven’t really improved much. This is something Dr Angela in her individual capacity has decided must change right where she works. She decided that in Igegania, she has sufficient control to change the narrative.

At the moment, the hospital delivers an average of 180 women a month. This is no mean feat! Dr Angela has made it her golden rule that no mother goes home without being seen by herself as the highest level doctor in the maternity unit; or by her colleague who was recently posted there. This is to ensure nothing is missed out and that maternal complications are picked up early enough.

What is Dr Angela doing differently? Igegania is a primary care facility. In the grand scheme of things in the adoption of primary health care (PHC) as our mainstay for delivering universal health coverage to Kenyans, the primary care networks must be established and be fully functional for the primary care network model to work. Igegania is the local hub, with all the smaller health facilities being the spokes that feed patients into it.

Dr Angela strongly believes that if primary care can be strengthened, then referral of patients can be cut down, leaving the main referral hospitals to focus on the care of patients with complications and advanced disease, without being overwhelmed. She insists that for a hospital to save lives, it does not have to be complex. She is a true believer in doing the best you can with the resources that you have before passing on the buck. This right here is the mainstay of PHC. To strengthen PHC, Dr Angela will invite herself to any meeting in her hub that is addressing maternal health and lends her knowledge and skills where needed, to ensure maternal care is improved.

She is grateful to be supported by fellow specialists who complete the hospital. The little hospital boasts a second obstetrician and gynaecologist, a paediatrician, an ophthalmologist and a family physician. She has been able to successfully lobby for a newborn unit to be set up in the hospital, enabling the paediatrician to do a whole lot more in saving the lives of newborns and reducing referrals.

Is this unique to Igegania? Not in Kiambu County. The Kiambu team of obstetrician-gynaecologists intentionally decided to come together and resolve the challenges that their county was facing, with regard to maternal mortalities. They decided to wholesomely implement the Ministry of Health’s National Guidelines on Maternal and Perinatal Death Surveillance and Review (MPDSR).

These guidelines require health facilities to review every perinatal and maternal death occurring in a health facility in an objective and non-punitive manner, in order to establish the cause of death, and systemic gaps that may have resulted in this, lessons learnt from the experience; and establish clear recommendations to strengthen the system and prevent future occurrence of similar outcomes. It is a non-punitive, non-blaming exercise for health systems to reflect without fear or intimidation.

Kiambu County went the extra mile. They collectively conduct their MPDSR as a county, especially pointing out where a patient may have been to more than one facility before the undesirable outcomes. This has resulted in building capacities of the health workforce on the ground; strengthening the referral systems and capacities; and getting the support of the county key decision-makers, with resultant stepwise strengthening the health systems to respond to neonatal and maternal care.

Dr Angela feels supported by the county as a whole. She knows her referral hospitals, both Kiambu County Referral Hospital and Thika Level 5 Hospital, have her back should she need them. But even better, that in her little space she can positively contribute to keeping women and babies alive!

What has started in Kiambu County is a movement worth emulating. The public health facilities are slowly turning around with regard to maternal and newborn care. The next phase is to spread this goodwill to the private health facilities in the county.

Two weeks ago, Kiambu County celebrated a big win; that in a whole week, they had lost not a single newborn baby in any of their public health facilities! Where there is a will, there is a way; Kiambu County, show us your ways!