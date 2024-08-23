Tackling fistula through comprehensive medical camps

The MPESA Foundation is undertaking fistula screening and repairs of patients in its ongoing medical camps targeting all the 47 counties in a bid to rid society of what has become a menace to women.

Ms Sophia Onyango, the manager in charge of programmes at MPESA Foundation said there were many patients suffering from fistula but had not sought medication for fear of stigma.

“In each of the 16 camps that have been held so far, there are cases of repair for an average of 50 to 70 patients pointing to a higher number of those suffering in silence, ” Ms Onyango said.

She was speaking at Kamureito primary school grounds in Bomet during a medical screening camp organised by the foundation in partnership with Amref, Zuri Health and Bomet County government.

“We ensure that those who have been screened and found to be suffering from fistula are treated and their dignity restored so that they can go about their business like any other healthy member of society,” Ms Onyango said.

Ms Onyango said it was emerging that there were patients who had suffered from fistula for many years without access to medical treatment.

“After treatment and proper rehabilitation, the patients are linked to economic empowerment programmes to earn a living for themselves and their families,” she said adding that more than 45,000 people had been screened across the 16 counties.

Fistula is an abnormal opening between the vagina and other nearby organs in the pelvis, which includes the bladder and the rectum. It causes many health complications such as urinary, tissue damage, abnormal vaginal discharge, and faecal leakage.

Some of the causes include infections, and trauma caused by surgery with over 75 per cent being infected glands that cause an abscess, a pocket of pus that needs to drain.

Dr Joseph Sitonik, the Bomet County Executive in charge of Health Services said obstetricians and other medics were available to offer medical services to patients suffering from fistula.

“The challenge we have had over time is the failure by those suffering from fistula to come forward and seek treatment,” Dr Sitonik said.

The CEC said most of the cases arising in the South Rift region were related to bungled surgery in the outlawed female genital mutilation and during deliveries that are still happening at homes guided by traditional birth attendants.