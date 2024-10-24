Study uncovers the true burden of asthma in young people

Rapid urbanisation and population growth in sub-Saharan Africa have led to a high incidence of asthma among young people. Even worse, many are suffering from untreated symptoms due to a lack of diagnosis and care, according to research from Queen Mary University of London.

The study, published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health, is the first to assess the prevalence and severity of asthma in symptomatic but undiagnosed youth in the region. It reveals that asthma is now the second most common cause of chronic respiratory deaths in sub-Saharan Africa.

Researchers screened 20,000 students aged 12 to 14 from urban schools in Uganda, Malawi, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ghana and Nigeria. Twelve per cent reported asthma symptoms, but only 20 per cent of that group had received a formal diagnosis. The follow-up involved detailed questionnaires on asthma control, current treatment and access to care.

Lung function tests confirmed that nearly half of the undiagnosed participants with severe symptoms likely had clinical asthma.

“If our data are generalisable, there are millions of adolescents with undiagnosed asthma symptoms in sub-Saharan Africa. To improve the poor state of asthma control in the region, potential solutions such as educational programmes, better diagnosis and treatment and screening in schools should be considered,” said Dr Gioia Mosler from Queen Mary University.

Using the International Study of Asthma and Allergies in Childhood (ISAAC) criteria, two-thirds of adolescents reported severe asthma symptoms, with 80 per cent having never been diagnosed. Alarmingly, over 30 per cent of those diagnosed with severe symptoms were not using any medication. Additionally, nearly half of the symptomatic students lacked access to emergency medical care when needed, with 45 per cent requiring emergency treatment in the past year but unable to obtain it.

Prof Jonathan Grigg emphasised that most children with asthma can be effectively managed with inhaled medications. He highlighted the urgent need for health professionals, policymakers and the pharmaceutical industry to collaborate in addressing this long-overlooked issue.

Dr Rebecca Nantanda, ACACIA principal investigator for Uganda, noted: "The high burden of severe undiagnosed asthma revealed by the ACACIA study requires urgent attention, including access to medicines and diagnostics."

Prof Chris Griffiths, an expert on the health impacts of air pollution, also contributed to the study, underscoring the importance of addressing this growing health crisis in the region.