Study: More under-50s getting early cancer diagnosis and deaths

More people under the age of 50 years are being diagnosed with cancer than ever before, a new study shows.

The study published in the BMJ Oncology journal on September 5 analysed data on about 29 types of cancer between 1990 and 2019 and found that the number of early cancer cases worldwide has increased by 80 per cent while cancer deaths have increased by 28 per cent.

“The prediction model showed that the 40-44 and 45-49 age groups will represent a significant proportion of the population affected by early-onset cancer morbidity and mortality in the next 10 years,” the study notes.

The analysis shows that prostate and nasopharyngeal (nose and throat) are the fastest-growing cancers in the world, while liver cancer is declining. On the other hand, colorectal cancer led to more disability-adjusted life years in both men and women.

The researchers say that dietary risk factors contribute to the probability of being diagnosed with cancer.

“Diets high in red meat, low in fruit, high in sodium and low in milk, as well as alcohol and tobacco consumption, are the main risk factors for early-onset cancer,” they explain.

Further, the study shows that women and men who ate diets low in milk, whole grains and calcium were at high risk of early-onset cancer.

“The above findings suggest that calcium and milk fortification should be considered to reduce the risk of early onset,” the researchers recommended.

“Taken together, in addition to focusing on traditional lifestyle risk factors, dietary modification will have a positive impact on reducing the burden of early-onset disease,” they add.

Catherine Nyongesa, an oncologist and founder of the Texas Cancer Centre, explained that tobacco and alcohol contribute to early cancer diagnosis in Kenya.

“Genetics also plays a role in cancer incidence in Kenya, but surprisingly, being a woman, obesity and ageing also predispose you to cancer,” she said.

It also shows that sub-Sahara Africa has the lowest number of early-onset cases compared to North America, Australia and Western Europe.

“Currently, cancer control efforts, prevention policies and strategies in Africa are inadequate, and most African countries have limited cancer registries and poorly organised cancer reporting systems,” the researchers said.

For younger people, the study shows that obesity is the biggest contributor to cancer diagnosis.

“Apart from dietary risk factors, alcohol consumption, high BMI, tobacco use, high fasting plasma glucose and low physical activity contributed to early onset. Of these risk factors, high BMI, especially obesity, was identified as a strong risk factor,” they explain.