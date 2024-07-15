Stomach ulcers: Causes, symptoms and treatment

Doc, what causes ulcers in the stomach? Does one have to be operated on?

A stomach ulcer is an open wound on the stomach lining which forms as a result of mucosal break down from excessive stomach acid and/or imbalance of digestive enzymes.

You have a higher risk of developing ulcers if you take a lot of alcohol, or if you smoke, or if you have had prolonged use of painkillers (Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen, diclofenac and others). Other risk factors include Helicobacter pylori (H.Pylori) and also suffering from any serious illness following major surgery or radiotherapy in the stomach region. Ulcers can also develop as a result of having a stomach tumour that produces a lot of acid. For some individuals, stomach ulcers form due to a genetic predisposition to produce a lot of acid. Occasionally, there is no underlying cause identified.

Ulcers can cause burning or stabbing pain that may be triggered by hunger and/or worsen at night. There may also be reflux, bloating, nausea and/or vomiting. Severe ulcers bleed, leading to pain, vomiting blood or having dark coloured stools and weight loss.

It is advisable to get medical evaluation if you suspect you may have a stomach ulcer. In addition to physical examination, tests may include stool examination, H.pylori antigen testing and other relevant tests. Endoscopy is done when symptoms have persisted for a while. It is useful in diagnosing the ulcer and treating minor bleeding, if present.

Ulcers may heal on their own without treatment or may require treatment. Medications that are used may either prevent/reduce acid production, or neutralise the acid, or protect the stomach lining from further injury. Antibiotics may be used if H.pylori infection is diagnosed.

After healing, ulcer symptoms can recur, for example, when triggered by taking a specific painkiller, or taking a lot of alcohol, or going for long period without food. Because of this, it is advisable to avoid alcohol and smoking, use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and any other foods or drinks that worsen the pain.

For over 15 years, I have been battling pain around my lower abdomen and lower back. The pain extends into my testicles. Several tests have been done but the cause is still unknown .

This long-standing low abdominal and back pain that extends to the testicles is likely to be chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CPPS). This refers to chronic pain in the region between the umbilicus and the hips, and it may be associated with pain in the lower back, pain in the genitals and perineum, pain when passing urine, pain when passing stool, pain during sex or during ejaculation, and pain that worsens with sitting for long.

There is no known exact cause of the condition and it seems to occur as a result of an interaction between the immune system, the nervous system and the endocrine (hormone) system. Mental stress and depression also trigger flare ups of inflammation of the prostrate. Another possible cause of CPPS is having a prolonged infection that is not easily detected, and for some individuals, taking a prolonged course of antibiotics relieves the symptoms.

A diagnosis of CPPS is made from the history of the symptoms, examination of the prostatic fluid and other tests, which may include tests on the blood and urine, and scans.

CPPS is treatable but not curable. While it can be disabling, it is also not life-threatening and it is not contagious. Treatment focuses on relieving the symptoms based on grouping of the symptoms. Treatment may include pain management, therapeutic prostatic massage, shock-wave therapy, spinal cord stimulation, myofascial release, alkalinisation of urine, sitz baths, physiotherapy and surgical removal of the prostrate. There are also treatments specific to sexual dysfunction, if present. It is also useful to get mental health support.





What is purpose of performing endoscopy?





Endoscopy refers to a procedure done to look inside the body. A thin tube with a camera at the end is passed into the body through an opening, and images from the camera are projected onto a screen that the medical personnel can see. Using endoscopy, it is possible to visualise the affected area thus assisting in making a diagnosis. Endoscopy can also be used for taking biopsy samples and also to treat — to do surgical interventions.

There are different types of endoscopy, depending on which part of the body is being examined, and different equipment is used. Examples include:

Oseophageo-gastro-duodenoscopy, done through the mouth to check the oesophagus (food pipe), stomach and first part of the small intestines.

Colonoscopy, done through the anus to examine the intestines.

Cystoscopy, done through the urethra to examine the urinary bladder.

Colposcopy, done through the vagina to examine the cervix.

Hysteroscopy, done through the vagina to examine the uterus.

Rhinoscopy, done through the nose to examine the nose and throat.

Bronchoscopy, done through the nose or mouth to examine the lower part of the airway.