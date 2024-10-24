State releases Sh3bn to pay hospitals as SHA woes persist

President William Ruto has said that the Social Health Authority (SHA) has received Sh3 billion from the government to pay hospitals for patient treatment.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Sh4.5 billion cardiothoracic centre at Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County, Dr Ruto said that billions of shillings that the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) owes various private hospitals will be paid.

“Tenwek hospital for example, I have learnt, is owed Sh550 million by NHIF. I want to assure you that part of the money will be paid in the interim. You will not get a lump sum, but I can tell you that you will be paid Sh200 million,” he said.

The President expressed optimism that the majority of Kenyans would soon be covered under the new medical insurance system.

Digitisation, he said, will play a key role in ensuring efficient patient registration and claim processing, eliminating the corruption that plagued NHIF.

He claimed that NHIF had been riddled with inefficiencies, including more accountants than medical personnel in some hospitals, which led to inflated claims and mismanagement.

The president also addressed the ongoing debate about salary deductions and contributions under SHA.

“Many people ask why they have to pay for the treatment of others, our goal is to eliminate the need for village harambees for medical expenses and ensure everyone has access to healthcare,” he said.

President Ruto hailed the new facility saying it will make the region a medical tourism hub.

“This centre represents a new era for healthcare in Kenya, where world-class care is accessible to all. It will also serve as an institution of specialised learning, contributing to the training of future healthcare professionals,” said Dr Ruto.

He supported the hospital’s vision to invest in education and training, research and development, innovation and transformation in health care.

“Through collaboration with institutions such as the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa, the centre will foster research innovation and medical tourism, further positioning Kenya as a leader in specialised health care” Dr Ruto said.

The President emphasised the value of preventive actions and the importance of promoting early diagnosis, public awareness and healthy habits in reducing the disease burden. He added that his administration was keen on reinstating the people’s trust in the public health care system.

Dr Russ White, the Director of the cardiothoracic centre said that the hospital has been a leader in rural heart surgery for 15 years, increasing its annual surgeries from 12 to 250 patients.

“We have an average of 850 patients in the waiting list annually, and a number of them die weekly in the process for lack of treatment,” Dr White said. He added that the hospital would now raise the number of patients to be attended annually to 3,000 as a result of the opening of the centre.

Edward Graham, the chief operating officer at Samaritan Purse, which provided most of the funding for the project, said the centre was the only one of its kind in sub-Saharan Africa when it comes to heart surgeries.