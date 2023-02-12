Smart monitoring needed to make groundwater sustainable

Groundwater sustainability is a critical issue that requires a multi-faceted approach to ensure its continued availability for future generations. One of the critical components of this approach is the use of smart monitoring systems.

Smart monitoring systems can help assess the state of groundwater resources, monitor water quality and quantity changes over time, and provide early warning signals of potential problems.

To meet the growing demand for clean and sustainable water access, Davis & Shirtliff has called for the strengthening of infrastructure and an increase in groundwater monitoring funding.

The supplier of water and energy-related equipment in East and Southern Africa stated that Kenya and other African nations are experiencing an increase in groundwater abstraction as a result of climate change-induced population growth and diminishing freshwater resources.

The firm’s Technical Director Eng. Philip Holi said African nations require cutting-edge groundwater monitoring infrastructure to effectively manage and protect water resources.

Quantity of groundwater

"Improving groundwater monitoring in Africa will require a combination of regulatory frameworks, investment in infrastructure and capacity building, and partnerships with key stakeholders," said Eng. Holi.

Kenya, for instance, will need to establish standards for the quality and quantity of groundwater, as well as frameworks for the regular testing and reporting of groundwater conditions.

Similarly, greater investment in wells, sensors, and other technology that can be used to monitor groundwater resources is essential for obtaining and compiling vital data for more accurate future forecasts, especially regarding how the systems will respond to changing land use and climate change.

"Groundwater monitoring is critical in helping to assess the availability and quality of groundwater resources, which can be important for planning and managing the use of these resources," said Eng. Holi.

For continuous and remote monitoring, local institutions and communities must be trained in adequately using monitoring tools and managing groundwater resources.

According to Eng. Holi, the most important factor would be making groundwater monitoring tools more affordable and accessible.

"By regularly monitoring groundwater resources, it is possible to identify areas where extraction is unsustainable and could lead to depletion of the resource. This information can be used to develop strategies to reduce extraction and protect the resource," he explained.

The company has already established a laboratory for water quality monitoring that offers reasonably priced water analysis services to aid groundwater monitoring.

Their iDayliff IOT service enables individuals and institutions to collect and analyse water quality data from multiple sites.