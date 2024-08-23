Six in 10 Africans living with diabetes are unaware of their condition

Kenya has one of the lowest rates of undiagnosed diabetes in Africa at 44 per cent, ranking it fifth in the region behind Mozambique, Morocco, Libya and Tunisia, according to a new analysis by CEOWorld magazine, which ranks countries based on various health-related factors.

However, this rate is high and falls far short of the World Health Organization's (WHO) target of diagnosing 80 per cent of people with diabetes by 2030. Overall, Kenya has a relatively low diabetes rate of 4 per cent, compared to Mauritius' rate of 23 per cent.

The latest Global Industry Diabetes Overview 2023 report shows that undiagnosed diabetes in Africa is significantly higher than the global average of 40 per cent.

Alarmingly, six in ten Africans living with diabetes are unaware of their condition, despite the disease being easily diagnosed through routine screening and blood tests.

Diabetes is a chronic condition characterised by elevated blood glucose levels due to the body's inability to produce enough insulin or to use the insulin it does produce effectively.

The high number of undiagnosed diabetes cases in Kenya is attributed to low awareness, making the fight against the disease a challenge.

Educational efforts focus on blood glucose monitoring, proper insulin self-administration, dietary information, lifestyle changes and home management of the disease.

Treatment in most Kenyan hospitals involves administering insulin, providing dietary advice and encouraging physical activity.

Dr Seline Nyariwa, a physician and endocrinologist in Nairobi, highlights the challenges in the fight against diabetes, including limited access to essential supplies such as syringes and insulin, and delayed screening.

"Some hospitals provide insulin at subsidised prices, but drug shortages often force patients to seek medication from private facilities at an additional cost. In addition, the cost of syringes and glucometers is a financial burden for many patients," said Dr Nyariwa.

Diabetes can cause serious organ damage over time, affecting the heart, kidneys, eyes, nerves and blood vessels. Depending on severity, patients may require limb amputation, and in some cases, lead to stroke or heart attack. The WHO reports that the prevalence of diabetes in Kenya is currently 3.3 per cent and is expected to rise to 4.5 per cent by 2025.

The Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2022 shows that only 1 per cent of men and women aged 15-59 have been diagnosed with diabetes. Of these, a higher percentage of men at 73 per cent, than women at 63 per cent are taking medication.

According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), about 537 million people worldwide-- approximately 10 percent of those aged 20-79—were living with diabetes in 2021.