Simple blood test detecting more than 50 cancer types

Scientists have developed a new screening technology that detects more than 50 types of cancer from just a single blood test.

The trailblazing invention known as Galleri test is developed by a United States company, Grail, and is set to be unveiled next year by the National Health Service.

The first global study hailed as cancer care “holy grail” will be rolled out in pilot phases comprising one million asymptomatic patients (with no symptoms) in the latest efforts to boost cancer patients’ life expectancy.

At the moment, 142,000 asymptomatic cancer patients are involved in the pilot test.

If findings are promising following evaluation by the National Screening Committee, the programme will be extended next year from April to cover a million more recruits aged between 50 and 77.

The blood tests are expected to alert 10,000 participants that they could be having tumors before allowing referrals for further examination and scans, the experts say.

Further, the researchers estimate that 4,000 out of all participants, equivalent to four in every 10, will be ailing from the deadly illness. The study is aimed at facilitating early cancer diagnosis before it spreads; therefore boosting successful treatment odds and minimising death rates.

The pioneering invention, which has already been trialed successfully in patients with cancer symptoms, is capable of showing the medic where the tumour originated from in the body. “We project the number of referrals from positive patients to be 5,000 out of one million tests,” stated NHS National Cancer Programme innovation lead Gillian Rosenberg.

“Even as we carry out extensive screening, we are confident it will not add more unnecessary burden on the already stretched secondary healthcare systems.”

The Galleri test operates by identifying unusual DNA traces circulating in the blood, which could signal that a patient may have cancer.

During the trials, participants will be required to give their blood in clinics or through an advanced home based test, which recruits can carry out themselves whenever they want.

Experts say the technology could emerge as a critical screening tool that could forever transform cancer care.

The highly anticipated rollout will make the NHS the first system of healthcare worldwide to provide universal cancer screening. “When cancer illnesses are discovered early, lives are saved. Cancer care could be transformed forever by this test. Particularly for the asymptomatic cancers which usually do not show symptoms until when it is too late and treatment and is much more difficult,” explained the NHS director, Amanda Pritchard.

“If proven to be successful, the technology which experts say has “enormous potential” will significantly facilitate the process of finding tumors which presently is an uphill task for medics,” remarked Dr Thomas Round, a researcher.

On average, Kenya records about 47,887 new cancer cases yearly, with 32,500 deaths recorded annually.

“The potential is limitless. It could assist us because currently most GPs are overwhelmed. I could be having eight new cancers annually as a GP but just imagine the hundreds of consultations I could have that may be as a result of cancer.”

“Screening programmes are not available for most cancers. Case in point is pancreatic cancer which by the time patients start exhibiting symptoms like weight loss, oftentimes they have reached stage four and chances of survival are minimal.”

“You have to think about cancers that have vague symptoms or those which show signals earlier before symptoms.”