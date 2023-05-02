Siaya locals tear down farmlands for quick cash from sand

Until 2018, Kokise Village in Rarieda, Siaya County was vibrantly green.

Productive farms, lush scenery, whistling sounds of nature and the cool breeze from the nearby Lake Victoria made the village a perfect place to live in.

Fast-forward to 2023. Deep gulleys and pits from nearly six years of sand harvesting have left tracts land barren and desolate.

A scramble to make quick money by harvesting the “brown gold” has left the village in limbo.

In between our interviews, we struggled to cover our faces due to thick dust. This was perhaps the most telling sign of the state of the village.

It is a windy Tuesday morning when we meet Derick* leaving his brother’s house armed with nothing but a spade. Barefoot, he slowly makes his way to the shores of Lake Victoria.

While he is supposed to be in school, the 17-year-old is headed for the Kokise sand mines.

On his way, he comes across two trucks fully loaded with sand snaking their way to Siaya town where construction industry players are in demand of the commodity.

About 20 loaded lorries leave the sand mine daily headed as far as Kisumu and Kisii counties where there is a ready market.

This is an activity that risks bringing doom to this village. But that is the least of Derick’s concerns. He wants to make money to settle his fee arrears and rejoin school.

“I am always at the sand mines as early as 6 a.m. I work till evening, having short breaks in-between,” says Derick.

He explains that in a day, he can help load up to six trucks of sand, making between Sh1,000 and Sh3,000.

“Our two-acre piece of land has also been converted into a quarry due to continuous mining, leaving us with no other source of income,” he says.

Derick is among tens of residents of Kokise actively involved in sand harvesting.

The vast pieces of land which were once active farms and grazing fields have continued to sink with each passing day, thanks to sand mining.

Left behind are ugly, dangerous open pits and gulleys often filled with water during the rainy season.

Residents said the activity is temporarily halted in the rainy season due to the weak ground that may collapse over the miners or passers-by.

Mr Felix Ochieng, another resident, says sand harvesting brings them cash promptly, unlike in the past when they had to wait for the food crops to mature.

“When farming, we always have to wait for up to three or four months before we can harvest. But with sand, we can get money any time,” says Mr Ochieng.

The locals claim that they were active farmers before. They cultivated millet, cassava and vegetables.

Most of the crops were for consumption while the surplus was sold in the market and the funds used in settling other needs.

“After every harvest season, we had lots of foodstuff for domestic use,” says Alice Achieng, a widow in the village.

They, however, faced the tough task of spending days and nights in the farms to scare away monkeys and hippopotamuses.

So bad were the attacks that the residents sought help from Kenya Wildlife Service to relocate the animals that would come back after a day or two.

“The monkeys would uproot the cassavas while hippos ate and slept in the millet and vegetable farms, leaving the crops destroyed,” says Ms Achieng.

As a result, the locals abandoned farming for sand harvesting in 2018 and have never looked back.

At first, the miners would carry out their activities secretly in the night, but this is no longer the case.

“We are no longer in control of our farms. What we are doing now is to harvest the sand and leave the empty lands to waste away since they can no longer support agriculture,” says Ms Achieng, adding that sand mining is not sustainable and that she will choose farming if a permanent solution to the human-wildlife conflict is found.

Mr Onguka Charles , a teacher at Kokise Primary school, says some learners are less focused on classwork.

“Our students no longer concentrate in class. Most of them work in the mines in the evening and go to school the next day feeling tired,” he said , noting that at least 40 percent of the male students in the school work in sand mines.

Mr Milla Menga, a coordinator of the Green Champions Programme in Siaya, says that the activity has also seen a reduction of fish in Lake Victoria.