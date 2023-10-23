Sh112m research boost for colorectal cancer

Scientists in Kenya will soon find a way to use Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to bolster colorectal cancer diagnosis by improving speed and accuracy. This is after the Aga Khan University received a research grant worth Sh112 million from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), where they will use AI to overcome barriers in specialised training required for diagnosing and predicting outcomes for colorectal cancer.

The university is also supported by University of Michigan’s Center of Global Health Equity on the same project.

Dr Mansoor Saleh, founding director of the Cancer Centre at Aga Khan University Kenya, said the grant will be useful in addressing the challenges of colorectal cancer diagnosis and prediction for the disease in Africa.

“Our ultimate goal is to create a future where diagnostic limitations, especially in the area of histo- and molecular-pathology, can be overcome through the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning,” said Dr Saleh.

According to the World Health Organization, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer worldwide accounting for approximately 10 per cent of cancer cases.

It remains a public health concern especially for Africa where specialised training and access to advanced diagnostic technologies have remained a hindrance to early diagnosis and effective treatment.

“This NIH grant highlights the potential of research originating in Kenya to make a lasting impact on global health. Together, we are committed to advancing healthcare and promoting equity in health outcomes for all,” said Professor Akbar Waljee, CGHE Member, and Director of the Aga Khan University and University of Michigan collaboration.

The initiative will be led by an interdisciplinary team of oncologists, pathologists, surgeons, statisticians, and informaticians from the Aga Khan University, Center of Global Health Equity, and Tenwek Hospital, a community-based public hospital in Bomet County.

The project will build on ongoing collaborative research efforts between the Aga Khan University and the Center for Global Health Equity, including the Utilizing Health Information for Meaningful impact in East Africa through Data Science (UZIMA-DS) Research Hub.

The UZIMA-DS Research Hub aims to create a scalable, sustainable platform to apply novel approaches to data assimilation and advanced AI and machine learning-based methods to serve as early warning systems to improve health outcomes in Africa.