Scientists exploring artificial cells in longevity quest

Imagine a technology that can make you live longer and to remain healthy, youthful and fertile for years?

The age-long pursuit for longevity and youth could actually become a reality thanks to a new technology using stem cells from artificial human embryos.

Stem cells are specialised human body cells which exist in both embryo and adult cells.

They can also be described as the body’s raw materials that have the ability to develop and change themselves into any cell of an organism — from brain cells to muscle cells.

In recent times, stem cell therapy has attracted enormous interest in the medical field as a potent area of advanced scientific research.

In the latest developments, scientists have embarked on plans to create artificial human embryos using stem cells technology which could revolutionise tissue harvesting and organ transplantation like never before.

The latest biotechnology research is inspired by a new ground-breaking study on mouse embryos which developed blood flow and heart beats after staying in a mechanical womb for days.

Renewal Bio, a genetic engineering firm based in Israel whose core mission is to “make humanity healthier and younger” now wants to replicate embryonic stem cells technology in humans, which could potentially extend life, treat genetic disorders and fertility complications.

In future, stem cells harvested from embryos could be used to regenerate ovarian cells and boost the immune system by transferring them to the elderly persons, as indicated in the watershed research on mouse embryos published recently in the Cell journal.

The researchers led by stem cell biologist and Renewal Bio co-founder, Jacob Hanna, explained that they are still learning about possible applications of the technology, noting that the company is at the initial stages.

“In our view, the embryo is the best printer of 3D bio. It is the best structure to make proper tissue and organs,” the experts opine.

As the starting point for creating artificial human embryos, the lead researcher intends to use his own skin cells or blood together with samples from volunteers. The new technology – which has evoked excitement and repulsion in equal measure – is likely to be a bone of contention.

A section of scientists is already vehemently opposing it on grounds of ethics.