Scientists endorse pill for curing alcohol addiction

Are you an irrepressible binge drinker who wishes to slow down your love for the bottle? You may need to try out a pill that scientists have endorsed in a recent study published by the American Journal of Psychiatry.

Naltrexone is the magic drug that may help you drink responsibly. It has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration to be used for treating Alcohol Use Disorder as well as over indulgence in opioids.

The new study explains that the drug works by blocking either opioid receptors or alcohol associated endorphins, which in turn release dopamine –a chemical in your body that makes you feel motivated, satisfied and happy, the same feeling one gets when drinking alcohol.

Despite having the ability to simulate the feeling one gets when they are drunk, the researchers noted that it is being underutilised, with only 10 per cent of patients with Alcohol Use Disorder using it for treatment.

The study was conducted in the United States in sexual and gender minority (SGM) men with the assumption that they have the highest tendencies for binge drinking.

“Targeted naltrexone significantly reduced drinking outcomes among SGM with mild to moderate alcohol use disorder during treatment, with sustained effects at six months post treatment. Naltrexone may be an important pharmacotherapy to address binge drinking in populations with mild to moderate alcohol use disorder,” say the researchers.

The researchers explain that at the moment, the drug can either be given orally or through injection.

“The standard regimen for oral naltrexone is daily dosing, which creates barriers to adherence. Long-acting injectable naltrexone is an available alternative to oral dosing, although it requires a monthly injection administered by a clinician,” they explain.

“For patients who prefer oral naltrexone, alternative dosing schedules have been proposed, including targeted administration of naltrexone, whereby patients are instructed to take the medication as needed, in anticipation of heavy drinking episodes.”

The study, compared to previous research, found out that sustenance for people with severe Alcohol Use Disorder after treatment may not be long-lasting.

Nausea was the only side effect experienced by participants of the study.

A local online pharmacy describes the drug as an additional therapy for people with alcohol use disorder as well as those who depend on opioids. They sell it at Sh17, 185.

“Expanding naltrexone treatment access to these individuals can help address the public health consequences associated with binge drinking, especially among communities with high binge-drinking prevalence rates,” say the researchers.