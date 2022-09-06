Scientists discover why some strangers resemble each other

If you have ever been left stunned after being mistaken for somebody else by a stranger, wonder no more as scientists have unraveled this mystery.

A new study has revealed that people who resemble each other without having any family ties not only have strong physical similarities but also share common personality, similar genotypes (genetic makeup), behavioural traits and lifestyle factors such as smoking habits, weight and education levels. That could mean that genetic variation is related to physical appearance and also, potentially may influence some habits and behaviour.

A team of researchers based at Joseph Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute in Barcelona established that strong facial similarity among humans is linked to shared DNA composition.

The findings come in the wake of an increased number of persons who look alike — popularly known as ‘doppelgangers’ or ‘virtual twins’ — thanks to the rapid extension of digital technology.

In the latest survey, the scientists led by Prof Manel Esteller analysed, on molecular level, random pairs of individuals who shared similar facial features.

At least 32 lookalike pairs whose photos had been taken by a seasoned Canadian photographer Francois Brunelle were selected to take part in the survey.

To assist them identify a link between behavioural traits, weight and height, the researchers collected 68 lifestyle and biometric features from the 32 lookalikes.

They also deployed three different algorithms for facial recognition to assess measure of likeness objectively. Samples of saliva were collected from the participants for DNA analysis and the individuals also provided information about their lifestyles by filling in questionnaires.

“We have been able to study how epigenomics, microbiomics and genomics are able to contribute to the resemblance of humans using this unique sample set,” explained Dr Esteller

The findings published in Cell Reports illustrated that lookalike pairs share a similar genotype.

However, the regulation of gene expression known as DNA methylation as well as microbiome landscapes (communities of fungi, viruses and bacteria) differed in the lookalike individuals.

Behavioural traits, on the other hand, like education and smoking as well as physical traits like height and weight were found to agree between the identical pairs.

The findings imply that common habits and behaviours could also be influenced by shared genetic variations, which are also linked to similar physical features. “A rare revelation is provided by our research regarding human likeness by revealing that lookalike persons share similar genotypes while their microbiome and epigenome levels differ,” said Dr Esteller.

Small sample size, participants lacking diversity, and using 2D black-and-white images are among limitations highlighted by the researchers.

But they are upbeat that the findings will contribute significantly to future research in evolution, forensics and biomedicine fields. The findings come hot on the heels of another research that indicated that chances of finding your look alike are one in a trillion.

The research conducted by a PhD student at University of Adelaide, School of Medicine, Teghan Lucas, involved mathematical equations and a large database of body and face measurements collected from 4,000 participants.