Scientists devise plan to preserve Earth’s species on the moon in case of disaster

In 2008, Kenyan Nobel Laureate, Prof Wangari Maathai, deposited grains of rice to a Global Seed Vault located in Svalbard, Norway, becoming the country’s first seed deposit at the world’s largest seed storage facility.

Sixteen years later, Kenya has since deposited more than 200 agroforestry tree species and about 1,000 seed varieties, including pigeon peas, beans, sorghum, finger millet and cowpeas, a move initiated by the Seed Savers Network Association.

The Svalbard Seed Vault is a 400-foot-deep repository located in one of the coldest regions on the Norwegian island near the North Pole. Its aim is to secure the world’s biodiversity should there be a calamity that can wipe it all away.

Overtime, the seed vault has been called different names –Doomsday seed vault, the apocalypse seed vault –you name it.

The seeds’ backup now contains more than a million frozen seed varieties that can salvage the situation in case a global calamity happens.

In 2017, an unfortunate incident that had not been foreseen happened at the seed vault, where the permafrost melted, gushing its water inside the protected vault.

As much as no seeds were lost at the time, that incident prompted scientists to question the seed vault’s ability to survive future calamities in the wake of a warming planet.

In a new study, scientists in the United States have found a way to store animal cells with an aim of preserving earth's biodiversity, on the moon.

The scientists published their findings in the scientific journal Biosciences, in what they call the lunar biorepository. They indicate that unlike seeds, animals require much lower temperatures, about -196 degrees Celsius.

Their study will involve ecologists, biologists, cryobiologists, systematists, geneticists, geologists, engineers and experts in law and bioethics; who will develop social, technical and logistical solutions as well as governance considerations. They plan to finalise their preservation plans on the moon in about 10 years.

"Initially, a lunar biorepository would target the most at-risk species on Earth today, but our ultimate goal would be to cryopreserve most species on Earth," says Mary Hagedorn, a research cryobiologist at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo and Conservation Biology Institute and lead author of the paper.

On Earth, cryopreservation of animal cells requires a supply of liquid nitrogen, electricity and human staff. Each of these three elements are potentially vulnerable to disruptions that could destroy an entire collection, Hagedorn said.

"We aren't saying what if the Earth fails - if the Earth is biologically destroyed, this biorepository won't matter," Hagedorn says

Adding that: "This is meant to help offset natural disasters and, potentially, to augment space travel. Life is precious and, as far as we know, rare in the universe. This biorepository provides another parallel approach to conserving Earth's precious biodiversity."

Actualising this expedition has its fair share of challenges, some of which involve the temperatures on the moon. While its permanently shadowed regions have the required temperature of up to -196 degrees Celsius, certain areas may hit about 100 degrees Celsius during the lunar days -the period of time taken for the moon to make one full rotation on its axis.

“The logistics of transporting biomaterials into these areas at liquid nitrogen temperatures is challenging but tractable, assuming soon-to-be-launched rovers and astronauts can deploy these types of experiments,” explain the scientists.

This method of preservation is called cryopreservation. One which the scientific journal Science Direct explains that it is a technique that permits the storage and transportion of cells from genetically superior animals, maintaining their viability for an unlimited length of time.

“When it comes to cryopreservation, fibroblasts have several advantages over other types of commonly cryopreserved cells such as sperm, eggs and embryos. Science cannot yet reliably preserve the sperm, eggs and embryos of most wildlife species,” says a statement from the researchers published in Science Daily.

The scientists now hope to expand their partnership to enable a seamless actualisation of the project in a world where climate change and human activities are continuously depleting earth’s most precious biodiversity.

“We want to include laboratories and agencies who work in space research; extracting and cryopreserving fibroblast cells from the cryopreserved fins of fishes and testing their packaging under space-like conditions on Earth; securing support for testing in the International Space Station; and creating sample and banking methodologies for partners collecting on Earth,” they explain.

In 2020, something akin to the seed vault and what the Smithsonian scientists are trying to come up with was launched in Kenya to serve as a biorepository. The Azizi facility, which is located at the International Livestock Research Institute, can store over 450,000 samples ranging from blood, serum, DNA (Deoxyribonucleic acid - the molecule that carries genetic information for the development and functioning of an organism), RNA (Ribonucleic acid- a nucleic acid present in all living cells that has structural similarities to DNA) , tissue and pathogens from insects, livestock and wildlife species in Africa.

Azizi’s seeds, however, are not meant for replanting but for future studies on animal diversity and adaptation that contributes to global food security.