Saving time and money with locally assembled cookers

A year ago, Bernard Okal who owns a small restaurant along Eastern Bypass in Ruiru relied on charcoal stoves.

He would use charcoal worth Sh700 in a day and his workers would frequently complain of health issues, ranging from recurrent headaches and chest pains — related to carbon monoxide poisoning.

But in early 2022, he started using the ECOA TM Electric Pressure Cooker, an appliance that he says has not only reduced the amount of energy he uses in cooking, but has also helped them avoid exposure to poisonous gases from charcoal.

“Food that would take hours and lots of charcoal to cook now only takes a few minutes. For instance, it would take us up to two hours to cook beans, but now we only take a maximum of 10 minutes,” he adds.

This has seen his profits rise. “Currently, by 6am, foods like beans that initially would be cooked later in the morning are ready to be served, which means we are able to get even the earliest customers like construction workers.”

But the biggest win for Okal has been the reduced amount of energy consumed as well as health benefits that come with the use of clean energy.

“Our cost of expenditure on energy has reduced by more than Sh300 daily. Also, initially, my workers would complain of recurrent flu, headaches and chest pains due to the use of charcoal, but now that is history,” he adds.

Together with the ECOA TM Induction Cooker, the ECOA TM Electric Pressure Cooker was one of the next-generation electric cooking suites that were unveiled by clean cooking company BURN at the recently concluded Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi.

The two cookers, which are locally designed and assembled, have customised preset buttons, which means they have adjustable timers for local dishes. They have eight levels of power. This makes precise temperature control easy and power saving possible.

They use IOT (Internet-of-Things) sensors, which will enable the company to effectively manage the customer journey from end-to-end, including monitoring for real-time energy consumption.

In order to make these products accessible to low-income households, the company has pioneered an innovative 'pay-as-you-cook' financing option.

“This model allows users to pay in small amounts via their mobile phones, where customers make a modest upfront deposit followed by weekly payments to completion in less than a year,” explains Chris McKinney, chief commercial officer of BURN.

According to Meredith Muthoni, BURN’s head of electric finance, once full ownership of the product is reached, users are expected to save almost Sh500 each week on fuel, representing an estimated 50 per cent reduction in household fuel costs per year.

The company also makes biomass stoves, which are meant not only to reduce the intake of charcoal and firewood, but also reduce indoor smoke at domestic level.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, approximately 950 million people still cook with wood or charcoal, often using open fires or inefficient stoves. Biomass currently provides approximately 85 per cent of all household cooking energy in this region and due to population growth alone, an additional 75,000 people on the continent rely on biomass each day.

The Kenya Forestry Services estimates that the country is currently losing over 50,000 hectares of forest each year through deforestation, which translates to a forest cover loss of 1.13 per cent. Specifically, demand for wood fuel for cooking is a leading contributor to deforestation in Afrcia, which in turn accounts for around three per cent of global emissions.

The company also makes energy conservation stoves. “These stoves are meant to save money on fuel, limit indoor air pollution and protect forests. For instance, the Jikokoa is designed to reduce charcoal consumption by up to 40 per cent compared to the traditional charcoal stoves. Ecoa wood is meant to replace the commonly used three stone fire place and not only reduce firewood use but also significantly reduce the production of smoke” explains McKinney.

According to Andrew Amadi, CEO of Kenya Renewable Energy Association, although the amount of biomass energy use contribution to deforestation is small, there is no denial that this mode of energy contributes massively to deforestation.

“Our biomass especially for commercial use is not sustainable because of the time it takes to replenish, for example, a tree.”

Besides contributing to carbon dioxide emissions, burning biomass can also emit other pollutants and particulate matter into the air.

“This includes carbon monoxide, volatile organic compounds and nitrogen oxides,” explains Sammy Simiyu, a public health specialist.

There is strong evidence that acute respiratory infections in children and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in women are associated with indoor biomass smoke.

“Lung cancer in women has been associated with household coal use. Other conditions such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease in men and tuberculosis could be also associated but evidence is scarce,” explains Simiyu.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, almost 490,000 premature deaths per year are related to household air pollution, with women and children the worst affected.

According to estimates of the World Health Organization, more than 1.6 million deaths and over 38.5 million disability-adjusted life-years can be attributable to indoor smoke from solid fuels affecting mainly children and women, and one of the interventions to suppress or reduce indoor exposure, according to the health body, is improvements of stoves.

In their cook stove carbon project, carbon credits produced can then be purchased and retired typically by corporations looking to offset hard-to-abate emissions.

“In the case of electric cooking appliances, carbon credits represent the avoidance of emissions associated with the combustion of biomass (charcoal),” explains Muthoni.

“At present, our carbon credits are issued through Gold Standard, which means emission reductions are verified by independent, third-party auditors. The credits are then sold to companies that can use the carbon credits to account (or “offset) their hard-to-abate GHG emissions,” explains McKinney.

The upfront carbon financing has enabled the company to subsidise the cook stove sale price by up to 95 per cent. “For example, a stove that would normally need to retail at almost Sh6,000 is sold for just Sh450 instead. These stoves, in turn, can save households almost Sh15,000 a year in fuel costs,” adds McKinney.

Carbon finance has also enabled the company to scale up its operations, including expanding into hard-to-reach rural areas and accelerating the distribution of improved cook stoves across the continent. With direct operations in nine African countries, the company has made and distributed nearly four million clean cook stoves.