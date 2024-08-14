Safeguard natural resources to mitigate climate risks, experts urge

Conservationists are calling on industrialists and development planners to adopt bio-economy practices to ensure sustainable resource management and meet human demands. The bio-economy approach advocates for a balance between resource exploitation and replenishment, aiming for a continuous and sustainable supply.

With climate change causing unpredictable weather patterns, including severe droughts and erratic rainfall, experts urge governments and communities to avoid wasteful exploitation of resources. This includes land, forestry, energy, water, and marine ecosystems. Dr Philip Osano, Director of the Stockholm Environment Institute Africa Centre, emphasizes that the bio-economic management of biodiversity and natural capital is essential for economic well-being. He warns that the loss of these resources will impact millions of people in both urban and rural areas.

“Our economies and livelihoods depend on nature for food, water, shelter, air, climate regulation, medicine, and recreation,” explains Dr Osano. “Economic and development activities must incorporate measures to prevent over-exploitation of these vital resources.”

Farmers, too, must adopt practices that minimize environmental impact. For instance, he suggests applying chemicals in a way that prevents harmful residues from affecting other activities or resources beyond their farms.

Dr Osano suggests that demonstrating the economic value of water catchments through locally adaptable, ecologically resilient approaches can help control land degradation sustainably. Engaging both leaders and communities in understanding the economic benefits of their ecosystems can lead to collaborative efforts with the private sector to reverse degradation, benefiting all parties involved.

Dr Patrick Gicheru, a land use specialist and soil scientist, advocates for a shift from traditional conservation methods to strategies focusing on “resilience” and “restoration”. He notes that families can restore land fertility using simple, effective methods that improve soil conservation and water retention, leading to longer soil moisture content for food production.

A 2020 research conducted in Nyandarua County reveals that the population growth from 596,268 to 638,289 between 2009 and 2019 has pressured agricultural land, leading to degradation and poor crop production.

“The people within the Aberdare region depend on rain-fed agriculture for their livelihood, thus, sustainable land management and conservation practices need to be emphasized,” says Dr Moses Gichua, a lead researcher of the study and lecturer at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

The Physical and Land Use Planning Act 2019 mandates counties to manage land and other resources within their jurisdiction.

Prof Karanja Mwangi, an urban planner notes that land degradation is avoidable if counties can zone land use, securing agricultural land from being interfered with during land subdivisions for commercial use.