Rising number of elective C-sections sparks concern

Concerns have been raised over a rise in the number of expectant women opting for caesarean section.

According to Jubilee Health Insurance Head of Wellness Edna Ngare, out of the total deliveries that the firm has funded between January and July this year, 31 per cent were elective C-section deliveries, with the company forced to pay on average Sh250 million on C-sections annually.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says births by C-section continue to rise globally, now accounting for more than one in five of all childbirths. “While a caesarean section can be an essential and lifesaving surgery, it can put women and babies at unnecessary risk of short- and long-term health problems if performed when there is no medical need,” states WHO.

According to Dr Ngare, though some C-sections are due to medical necessity in circumstances where a normal delivery would put either the mother or the unborn child in danger, other cases are based on a mother’s choice as opposed to medical reasons.

“One of the common reasons why women are opting for elective C-section is fear of pain and normal delivery is currently seen as tedious and unnecessary. Expectant women are also undergoing peer influence to consider C-section because of the myths surrounding the impact of normal delivery on the anatomic structure.”

Dr Ngare further points to an information gap on the pros and cons of normal delivery versus C-section. “More people have accepted C-section as a normal surgery without appreciation that it is like any other major surgery, which means it poses potential complications such as haemorrhage or wound infection after the surgery. Mothers who undergo C-section will also require more time to recover from the surgical injury, reducing their bonding time with the new-born,” she notes.

According to Dr Ngare, one of the ways of dealing with this issue is standardisation of reimbursement costs for normal and C-section births to ensure that decisions are based on health outcomes as opposed to profitability.

She says hospital facilities can also take an active role in offering birth preparation classes at an affordable cost and make pain management methods affordable and accessible to all mothers.

She adds that education and involvement of key players is crucial in ensuring the right approach towards pregnancy and delivery.

“For expectant women, initiating educational drives around pregnancy, delivery, and parenthood will address the information gap and shape positive perceptions.”

Recently, the company introduced the Jubilee Mum’s Club, which hosts physical wellness sessions to discuss different issues around pregnancy, childbirth, and parenthood. The platform also allows inclusion of spouses in the pregnancy and delivery journey, as a way of reducing prevalence of C-section procedures.