Rift farmers embrace soil testing to boost crop yields

Mixed farming has been the main source of livelihood for Mr Meshack Koech, a farmer from Karuna in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County.

He cultivates maize, wheat and vegetables while rearing dairy cows and sheep, generating attractive returns from the investment.

The father of nine has been recording bumper harvest in the past 24 years, all thanks to excellent soil fertility that sustains improved crop productivity.

But the investment faced a blink future 10 years ago after he started experiencing declined productivity, prompting him to seek guidance from agricultural experts, who carried out numerous soil tests to identify the problem.“I ventured into mixed farming in 2000 and driven by attractive returns, I expanded land under crop production to 50 acres. But things changed 10 years ago when crop yields started declining. I had to consult agricultural experts to help fix the problem,” Mr Koech says.

An analysis report revealed soil fertility depletion and rise in acidity level caused by long-term application of similar variety of fertiliser that could not sustain agricultural productivity. “All along I had never seen the need to carry out soil testing in my farm; and I instead applied Diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser to address nutrient depletion. The soil analysis report revealed that soil nutritional balance, acidity correction and proper agronomic practices among other factors are vital in attaining land and crop productivity,” said Mr Koech while admitting that adding fertiliser alone is not enough to replenish soil nutrients.

He has since embraced consistent soil testing and adopted modern agricultural practices that improve soil quality.

Agricultural experts note that soil testing plays a crucial role in the success of agricultural practices. By analysing the composition and properties of the soil, farmers can make informed decisions about fertiliser application, irrigation and crop selection. This vital step in the farming process allows farmers to optimise productivity, minimise input costs and ensure sustainability

But this is not the case for Charles Chelagat,47, a smallholder farmer from Karuna, Moiben, who cultivates maize, millet and vegetables on his two- acre land for domestic consumption.

Although Charles and Meshack share similar ecological and climatic conditions, the two farmers do not realise the same quantity and quality of crops from their respective farms. “I harvest an average of 10 bags of maize from half an acre, but it is enough to sustain my family,” says Mr Chelagat.

The father of five admits that he knows nothing about soil testing to determine fertility of his land and he is not about to embrace it due to lack of awareness and financial challenges. “There are no agricultural extension officers who can educate us on such scientific practices and in any case, soil testing is beyond my reach,” says Mr Chelagat.

Like other smallholder farmers in the region, they have little or no knowledge on modern soil management. They still rely on outdated agricultural practices, leading to poor crop yields. Scientists and agricultural experts now want the gap between research and innovation on agricultural practices bridged to empower smallholder farmers to embrace soil testing and management.

“When farmers are informed about the nutritional level of their soil, it will enable them to make correct decisions when selecting fertiliser for their crops and hence realise better yields,” said Ezekiel Kwambai, an Eldoret-based agronomist.

A recent report by the National Accepted Agriculture Input Access in collaboration with the Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (Karlo) discourages application of DAP fertiliser in suitable maize growing zones of Uasin Gishu, Trans-Nzoia, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

The soil acidity level (PH) in the region ranges from five to seven and farmers are advised to apply compost /animal manure during planting to regulate the fertility to required range.

A study by Karlo indicates that farmers in Uasin Gishu and Trans-Nzoia counties lose an average of 10 bags of maize per harvest due to declined soil fertility caused by continuous application of a common type of fertiliser. A report on fertiliser extension project indicates that maize production in the region has dropped from 30 to 20 bags per acre as soil continues to lose fertility.

It costs farmers between Sh1,500 and Sh2,000 to carry out sampling to determine acidity level of their soil.

The Kenya Plant Health and Inspectorate Service and the Kenya Agricultural Research Institute are among the institutions that carry out soil analysis. The University of Eldoret has partnered with farmers’ groups in the region to carry out soil testing at affordable rates. The Department of Soil Science is providing soil testing and consultancy services to researchers and farmers.

“The farmers’ groups are encouraged to test their soil in laboratories. The testing services, however, depend on the need of the client — diagnostic or monitoring purposes,” explained Dr Ruth Njoroge, who is in charge of the department.

It costs Sh1,050 to carry out soil testing at the institution. According to Dr Njoroge, parameters analysed include pH levels, electro-conductivity, texture, organic carbon, macronutrients and micronutrients.

“The cost of analysis is categorised into standard and complete analysis. The standard analysis comprises four parameters - pH, organic carbon, total nitrogen and available phosphorus. The parameters are basic indicators of soil fertility and this is recommended for common food crops such as maize,” added Dr Njoroge.

She said the complete analysis involves analysis of all the macro- and micronutrients, soil pH and organic carbon. It is recommended for high-value crops that are quality-sensitive due to export requirements.

Once the analysis is complete, the results are interpreted depending on the intended crop nutrient requirement. Fertiliser recommendations, which are crop-site-specific for optimal production in terms of quantity and quality, are made.

The recommendations may include use of either inorganic or organic fertilisers either with or without soil amendments such as lime, soil conditioners and bio fertilisers.

Scientists at the department have also partnered with local and foreign research institutions to ascertain the relationship between fertiliser use and climate change. In their study, they are quantifying greenhouse gas emissions from agroecosystems in Kenya. Eldoret Universit Vice-Chancellor Thomas Kimeli encouraged farmers to test soil to enable them to produce high quality and nutritious crops that can boost food security and safety. “There is need for farmers to pioritise soil health through application of the right quantity and quality of fertiliser to support crop productivity.”