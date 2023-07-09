Rich women in their early 40s top depression index

Wealthy, post-secondary educated women aged 40 to 44 and living in urban areas are the most depressed group in Kenya, a new report has shown.

This is according to the Kenya Demographic Health Survey 2022, which assessed mental health by recording those who had been told by a health worker that they had depression or anxiety.

Women aged between 35 and 39 follow closely in the category of age, with those aged 15-19 being the least depressed.

Focusing on the level of education, women with post-secondary education are the most depressed, followed by those with no education at all, with those having primary and secondary education in the middle.

In terms of wealth, women in the highest quintile are the most depressed, followed by those in the middle, with those in the fourth highest level least depressed.

The survey results showed that women were more depressed than men, but for both genders, those aged 40 to 44 were the most depressed.

Dr Joyce Wamicwe, who is in charge of policy and research at the Ministry of Health, said more Kenyans were being diagnosed with depression but only a quarter of them were receiving treatment.

“If you look at the number of people who are diagnosed with depression compared to those who are being treated, you find that so many Kenyans are going without treatment,” said Dr Wamicwe.

There was a small margin in terms of depression gauged against where the respondents lived, with urban women posting slightly higher depression figures than rural women, a total of 0.5 percentage points.

“It does not give us a clear indication of who is more stressed than the other because there is a small margin,” said Dr Wamicwe.

Focusing on men, those aged between 40 and 44 were the most depressed. At 4.9 per cent, they posted a lower percentage than the 6.9 per cent of women in the same category.

Overall, women aged 15-49 have a depression rate of 4.0 per cent, while men in the same age bracket have a depression rate of 3.1 per cent.

In terms of county categorisation, women in Narok County were more depressed, recording 17 per cent. That means that out of every 10 women in Narok, two were depressed.

The Meru County depression percentage stood at 10 per cent, Uasin Gishu at 7.8 per cent, and Garissa at 7.1 per cent.

Lamu and Murang’a women were equally depressed, recording 5. 9 per cent.

Nyeri recorded 5.6 per cent, Bungoma (5.5), with Kisii and Busia counties recording 5.2 per cent and 5.1 per cent of depression among women respectively.

The top five counties with the least depressed women include Samburu and Makueni, with only 0.4 per cent of their women reporting being depressed.

Others in the least depressed category are Mandera with 0.6 per cent, Tana River with 0.7 per cent and Elgeyo Marakwet with 0.9 per cent of its women reporting being depressed.

For men, Bomet County tops the list, with the number of men reporting being depressed standing at 21 per cent. It is followed by Laikipia at 9.2 per cent, Isiolo (9), Uasin Gishu (6.9), Narok (6.6) and Kakamega (5.6).

According to Dr Wamicwe, the survey did not go as far as finding out why they were stressed. It only focused on those who had ever been diagnosed and those on treatment.

“We need a comprehensive study to find out the cause of depression in our population,” she said.

In Garissa and Kisii counties, no men reported as having been diagnosed with depression during the period of the study.

Kitui and Nandi reported 0.1 per cent depression in men each, while Baringo and West Pokot reported 0.2 per cent. Taita Taveta reported 0.3 per cent depression in men.

Dr Catherine Syengo Mutisya, the head of substance abuse and management at the Ministry of Health, said that because most depressed people in Kenya tend to hide, there is no clear record of the exact number of people affected.

Depression also varies with age, peaking in older adulthood, but it can be found in children and adolescents under the age of 15.

“We are seeing a new trend among the youth, probably because of their inability to adjust to everyday stress, especially among school children who commit suicide mostly because of failing exams, as well as young unemployed adults and those in relationship crises,” said Dr Syengo.

Depression is the most common illness worldwide.

Poverty and unemployment are the major factors contributing to depression.

Other factors include physical illness, life events such as the death of a loved one, and substance abuse.

According to the Kenya Mental Health Policy (2015-2030), mental disorders in Kenya continue to rise rapidly.

It estimates that 20-25 per cent of outpatients seeking primary health care present with symptoms of mental illness at any one time, while government statistics indicate that at least one in four Kenyans suffer from mental illness at some point in their lives.

Last year, the World Health Organisation ranked Kenya sixth in Africa in terms of the number of depressed people.