Report reveals shocking state of migratory wildlife

A new report has revealed the shocking state of wildlife. The first-ever State of the World’s Migratory Species report by the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) says the world’s migratory species of animals are in decline, and the global extinction risk is increasing.

During the 14th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS COP14) held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, under the slogan “Nature knows no borders”, it was evidenced that some migratory species listed under CMS are improving while nearly half (44 per cent) are showing population declines.

More than one in five (22 per cent) of CMS-listed species are threatened with extinction. Nearly all (97 per cent) of CMS-listed fish are threatened with extinction. According to the UN biodiversity treaty report, the extinction risk is growing for migratory species globally, including those not listed under CMS.

Half (51 per cent) of Key Biodiversity Areas identified as important for CMS-listed migratory animals do not have protected status, and 58 per cent of the monitored sites recognised as being important for CMS-listed species are experiencing unsustainable levels of human-caused pressure.

The two greatest threats to both CMS-listed and all migratory species are overexploitation and habitat loss due to human activity.

Three out of four CMS-listed species are impacted by habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation, and seven out of 10 CMS-listed species are impacted by overexploitation (including intentional taking as well as incidental capture).

Climate change, pollution and invasive species are also having profound impacts on migratory species. Globally, 399 migratory species that are threatened or near threatened with extinction are not currently listed under CMS.

Until now, no such comprehensive assessment on migratory species has been carried out. The report provides a global overview of the conservation status and population trends of migratory animals, combined with the latest information on their main threats and successful actions to save them.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, said: “The report clearly shows us that unsustainable human activities are jeopardising the future of migratory species – creatures who not only act as indicators of environmental change but play an integral role in maintaining the function and resilience of our planet’s complex ecosystems.”

“The global community has an opportunity to translate this latest science of the pressures facing migratory species into concrete conservation action.”

Billions of animals make migratory journeys each year on land, in the oceans and in the skies, crossing national boundaries and continents, with some travelling thousands of miles across the globe to feed and breed.

Migratory species play an essential role in maintaining the world’s ecosystems and provide vital benefits by pollinating plants, transporting key nutrients, preying on pests and helping to store carbon. Prepared for CMS conservation scientists at the UN Environment Programme World Conservation Monitoring Centre, the report uses the world's most robust species data sets.

It also features expert contributions from institutions including BirdLife International, the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Zoological Society of London.

The main focus of the report is the 1,189 animal species that have been recognised by CMS Parties as needing international protection and are listed under CMS, though it also features analysis linked to over 3,000 additional non-CMS migratory species.

Most worryingly, nearly all CMS-listed species of fish – including migratory sharks, rays and sturgeons – are facing a high risk of extinction, with their populations declining by 90 per cent since the 1970s.