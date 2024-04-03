Report raises alarm over misuse of water resources

Water experts have sounded the alarm regarding over-abstraction and wastage of water amid rising demand for the commodity in the northern slopes of Mt Kenya.

A water resources report for the Northern slopes released during World Water Day celebrations in Meru revealed damning findings on the status of surface, ground and rain water in the region.

This year’s World Water Day theme was ‘Water for peace’. The report, covering a region occupied by large scale farmers, wildlife conservancies and herders, is an initiative of various stakeholders including Meru County government, Lewa Conservancy and water resources users’ associations in Meru, Laikipia and Isiolo. It seeks to offer a long-term solution to water-related conflicts among farmers, livestock and wildlife that coexist in the region.

Early last year, Laikipia East residents accused their Buuri counterparts of diverting water from rivers that originate in Mt Kenya. The conflict escalated when residents who live downstream destroyed several water intakes upstream.

Hydrologist Mike Thomas, who led the technical team of experts in coming up with the report, said the area covering Buuri Sub-county and Isiolo is prone to illegal water abstraction amid biting impacts of climate change. Water abstraction is the process of taking water from any source, either temporarily or permanently for irrigation, industry, recreation, flood control or treatment to produce drinking water. “Data from weather and climate stations show that rain days are reducing and the temperatures are rising. This means that in future, crops will need more water even if the rains increase. There is a need for proper water allocation for both surface and ground sources,” Mr Thomas said.

He said wastage of storm water during the rains was contributing to over-abstraction of rivers and springs during the dry season; leading to conflicts.

The report indicates that while forest cover has reduced by 35 per cent over the last 30 years, cropland has increased by 26 per cent, hence a high demand for water. The report further raises concern over illegal abstraction of underground water, with some borehole drillers tapping from shallow, intermediate and deep aquifers at the same time against licensing guidelines. “We established that the ground water abstraction exceeds by 0.32 million cubic meters (MCM) in the region. There is a need for investment in aquifer monitoring across the landscape to control this. Allocation of water intakes and boreholes must be guided by reliable abstraction data,” he said.