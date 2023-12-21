Renowned doctors to attend Rarieda's first free medical camp

Residents of Rarieda in Siaya County will benefit from a free medical camp on Saturday, December 23, 2023, aimed at bringing quality preventive health care to the doorsteps of citizens.

The medical camp, hosted by the Lwak Mission Hospital, will offer a range of services including medical screening, specialist consultations and treatment for conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, kidney and heart disease.

Other services such as obstetrics and gynaecology, including cervical cancer screening, will also be available at the camp, which starts at 8am at Lwak School and Lwak Mission Centre.

Renowned doctors such as Dr Joseph Aluoch, Dr Khama Rogo, Dr Ouma Oluga, Dr Patrick Amoth, Dr Kelly Oluoch, Dr Hezron Omollo and Dr Julius Okel are expected to lend their expertise to the event.

The event will also see the participation of other prominent healthcare institutions such as St Jairus, Equity Afia, Kisumu Heart Centre, Kisumu Medical and Education Trust, Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union and Sagam Hospital.

The inaugural camp is sponsored by the Eliud Owalo Foundation, which is associated with the Cabinet Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy, Eliud Owalo. The National Health Insurance Fund, Equity Foundation and the National Aids Control Council are also sponsors of the event.

Ms Charlene Ruto, President William Ruto's daughter, has also provided dignity kits to improve the well-being of the community.

CS Owalo said the inaugural medical camp is a testament to the Foundation's commitment to community health by bringing quality health services directly to the doorsteps of those in need.

He said it was critical to address basic preventative health care because neglecting basic preventative health care can have dire consequences for communities, often leading to serious illness and, tragically, loss of life.

"At the Foundation, our approach is twofold. We want to promote health awareness and cultivate modern health-seeking behaviours among the underprivileged and vulnerable," said Mr Owalo.