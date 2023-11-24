Relook World Bank's loss and damage fund role

When loss and damage fund was made the third line of defence in the fight against climate change last year, the voice in the wilderness had finally been acknowledged. Or so it seemed.

Its adoption at COP27 in Egypt represented hope after calling for it for over 30 years. The fund is for recovering lost development and delivering justice to vulnerable communities struck by climate disasters. It is not charity.

A recent report by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) indicates that the 55 most climate-vulnerable economies alone suffered losses and damages topping US dollars 500 billion in the last two decades. This is equivalent to wiping out the entire GDP of Nigeria – Africa’s largest and most populous economy.

The report warns that climate-related erosion of economies could deepen in the coming decades, particularly in the absence of sufficient mitigation and adaptation actions.

We shouldn’t let that happen.

It’s therefore worrying to note that the running of the loss and damage fund already shows signs of veering off-course given the recent trends, in what would defeat the whole purpose of having it in place.

This month, an agreement was hammered out ahead of COP28, with developing economies arm-twisted into accepting the World Bank as interim trustee and host of the fund over a four-year period.

Housing the fund at the World Bank-a climate crisis maker is not only problematic but a neo-colonial means to maintaining the status quo in a rapidly changing world. How can we expect a change of fortunes from an institution whose governance still mirrors a 1944 world?

Developing countries’ opposition to the World Bank choice as the interim host and trustee of the fund is born out of their experience with the Bank. For instance, accessing World Bank funds is often slow and difficult, and much of the finance provided comes in the form of loans rather than grants. The World Bank’s approach to development over time has commodified fundamental human rights and limited access to key public services and infrastructure. Hence the need for a new institution with the right governance structures that reflect the realities and needs of developing countries to host the fund.

Indeed, the World Bank choice - a big fossil fuel financier, whose presidents are appointed by the US – a big polluter – would give wealthy countries outsized influence over the fund, tipping the scales against poorer countries.

To redeem its image, the bank should keep out of the loss and damage fund in the long term and use the interim period as host and trustee of the fund for introspection on how we got to the multiple crises the world faces today. It must also use its time as the interim host to right the climate wrongs inflicted on less developed countries, especially Africa. It shouldn’t be business as usual.

It’s double jeopardy for developing nations. They were bullied into conceding the fund be managed on an interim basis by the World Bank, and at the same time rich countries did not expressly agree that they should be the key donors to the fund. They would instead be “urged” to contribute while others would be “encouraged” to do so.

COP28 should be used to develop a framework that will ensure access modalities are not tedious and too bureaucratic for developing nations. Developed countries should commit to being the primary contributors to the fund while exploring other avenues such reducing their fossil fuel subsidies and re-channeling that money to the fund. Institutions like the IMF can also issue the special drawing rights similar to the Covid-19 one which should go to vulnerable countries and not end up in rich countries’ bank accounts. More importantly as the interim host and trustee of the fund, the bank should ensure that the money will be issued on grant basis and not loans.

Even as the details of the financing mechanisms for the fund get fine-tuned, adaptation and mitigation investments have to be significantly scaled up to minimise climate costs in the future.

Studies indicate that every billion invested in adaptation against coastal flooding leads to US dollars 14 billion reduction in economic damages. At the same time, US dollars 16 billion per year invested in agriculture would prevent approximately 78 million people from starving or chronic hunger because of climate impacts.

Poor countries bear the brunt of extreme weather owing to their history, geography, rickety state of their infrastructure and inadequate resources. As such, their needs have to be at the forefront of global climate actions.

For the world to collectively keep the climate wolf from the door, COP28 must deliver on the three fronts – loss and damage, mitigation and adaptation.