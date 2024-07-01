Referral hospitals receive crucial medication for premature babies

Referral hospitals in Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kisii and Kakamega counties have received crucial medication to help manage illnesses affecting premature infants. The donation by the Clinton Health Access Initiative will go a long way in boosting neonatal care capacity.

The donation consists of approximately 30,000 doses of caffeine citrate, a medication essential for short term treatment of a breathing problem known as Apnea of Prematurity (AOP) among infants.

This comes on the heels of a five-day Comprehensive Newborn Care Training programme attended by health workers from the beneficiary hospitals.

AOP is a condition where premature babies experience brief pauses in breathing. The condition affects premature infants whose respiratory systems are still underdeveloped.

Caffeine citrate has emerged as a safe and effective treatment, improving breathing in these fragile infants and reducing their risk of developing chronic lung diseases. Chief Officer for Department of Medical Services Public Health and Sanitation, Dr Lusi Ojwang, highlighted that caffeine citrate plays a critical role in blocking certain proteins that interfere with the smooth breathing of infants.

A single dose of the medication normally costs Sh2,000, placing a significant financial burden on county governments and limiting its use.

Kisumu County’s Child Health Coordinator Nicholas Pule said: “The donation will enhance our ability to care for premature babies.”

Associate Director at Clinton Health Access Initiative Betty Wariari noted that price reduction on caffeine citrate will boost access to treatment for infants. “We are thrilled to announce that through negotiations, the price of caffeine has been reduced by 70 per cent. This means a dose will now be sold at around Sh300, making it a much more accessible treatment option, “ said Ms Wariari.

The high cost of caffeine often meant limited availability.

This intervention by Clinton Health Access Initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Kenya Medical Supplies Agency is a crucial step towards ensuring a consistent supply and improved survival rates for neonates.

“Globally, poor quality of care is responsible for 61 per cent of newborn deaths.

“A steady supply of essential medications like caffeine is vital for strengthening our healthcare system and giving these vulnerable babies a fighting chance, “ Ms Wariari added.

Caffeine citrate works by stimulating the part of the brain that controls breathing and can also counteract the effects of adenosine, a brain chemical that promotes sleepiness. Studies have shown that caffeine citrate can significantly reduce the frequency and severity of apnea episodes, improve oxygen levels and decrease the need for mechanical ventilation.