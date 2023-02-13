Recovering drug addicts defy stigma to get Covid jabs amid low uptake in Kwale

At the Teens Watch community centre in Ukunda, Kwale County, 28-year-old Alice Harrison arrives in a rush. She finds a queue at the centre, where most recovering addicts come to take their Methadone through Medically Assisted Therapy (MAT).

They are here to get the Covid-19 jab.

They are among the more than 200 drug addicts and recovering drug addicts who are being targeted in a vaccination campaign in Msambweni, Kwale County.

The campaign targeting minority groups in the county is through a partnership between the Aga Khan Foundation and Human Development Agenda (Huda) supported by the European Union.

Alice, who confesses to being addicted to heroin, alcohol, khat and marijuana, is unsure of whether she has ever contracted coronavirus because this is going to be her first time being vaccinated since 2020 when the pandemic hit the country.

"I once got sick. It was a bad flu that I could not breathe properly. I resorted to taking concoctions made from lemon, ginger, honey and hot water to feel better," she tells Healthy Nation.

She explains that as much as she wished to be vaccinated earlier, constraints like finances as well as stigma from the community made it difficult.

But her worries are now over as she showed up at the centre after she heard that the vaccination would be free.

Most people in the area are yet to receive the jab due to the notion that it is being paid for. But the Health ministry offers it for free to everyone eligible.

Being an addict, she knows that she is at risk of contracting the virus since most of the time she interacts with other drug addicts in dens, always sitting closely together.

"I just want to be safe as I sit with my fellows. I do not want to feel at risk of a disease that can be prevented using a vaccine'" she says.

Mohammed Yusuf, 32, who was inoculated with a booster vaccine, is a MAT patient. This means that as a recovering addict, he comes daily to the centre to take his dose of methadone.

"The therapy is helping me because I no longer have cravings for hard drugs. I have done this for two years and I am hoping that I will be fully recovered by the end of the year," he says.

He is also among the lucky minority groups that have been vaccinated through the programme.

Kwale County has been recording a low uptake of the vaccine among residents, with stakeholders blaming misinformation, lack of civic education, limited access to services and fake news .

Huda's Executive Director Kashi Jermaine, whose lobby is implementing the six- month long Covid-19 Response Programme, says there is a huge need for more marginalised people to be vaccinated in Kwale.

"We had targeted 700 people in six months. But this is our second month implementing the programme and we have already vaccinated 800 people. This means there is a need for such programmes to continue," he says.

He explains that for drug addicts, stigma in society has kept them away from receiving important services such as vaccination.

He notes that the addicts sit together in groups and share syringes and other equipment, which puts them at risk of spreading the virus among themselves. He adds that they intend to go to the addicts' hotspots and ensure that they receive the jab.