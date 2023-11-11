Putting local communities at the heart of climate adaptation

A new push to have community interventions at the forefront of climate resilience is gaining traction in Western Kenya.

Africa Research and Impact Network (ARIN), an impact platform that brings together policymakers and scholars across Africa recently launched a climate adaptation program that targets locals in developing climate adaptation plans.

The Canadian government-funded program targets the 14 Lake Region Economic Bloc (LREB) Counties in their pilot. The counties are Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Migori, Kisii, Nyamira, Vihiga, Busia, Kakamega, Bungoma, Trans Nzoia, Kericho, Nandi and Bomet.

“We are going to work with the counties to understand opportunities for adaptation, response to climate change, and how the communities can respond to the adverse impacts,” says ARIN director, Mr Johannes Atela.

The four-year program, dubbed Locally Led Adaptation Metrics in Africa, aims at enhancing the incorporation of local adaptation priorities, particularly those of marginalised groups, into adaptation initiatives.

The programme will also facilitate measuring and reporting the pertinence and efficacy of locally led adaptation efforts.

“The first two years of the programme’s inception will involve the development of data information through research and supporting the capacity of county governments. What we want to do with this project is to listen to what the communities want, their experiences, and the technologies that have worked for them amid the calamities,” offers Atela.

Over the years, counties in the lake region have faced many challenges ranging from climate change, floods, and prolonged dry spells.

Nyando in Kisumu County and Budalangi in Busia County have, for instance, been synonymous with periodic flooding, with other counties struggling with extreme weather, which threatens food security.

Many counties have survived on small-scale agriculture and fishing, but their economic activities are currently threatened by climate change, pushing for an urgent need for climate action.

“This is the time to act and move things from just the policies and the frameworks into actual interventions that can change the lives of people and communities,” he says.

Vihiga County governor Wilber Ottichilo, who was present at the launch, says that the program will provide interventions in different areas, including food production and water conservation. Further, it will align locally led adaptations with the specific needs of various vulnerable and marginalised groups in different counties.