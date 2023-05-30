Push for patients’ voices in cancer research, treatment gathers steam

Cancer advocates and researchers have teamed up to push for increased patient involvement in shaping cancer research and treatment approaches in Kenya.

Representatives from the Kenya Network of Cancer Organisations (Kenco) and the Center for Public Health Development (CPHD) emphasised the urgency of patient involvement during a media roundtable in Nairobi organised by Pfizer.

They highlighted the detrimental impact of cancer on individuals’ lives, the environment and the economy. By actively engaging patients in research, the goal is to enhance breast cancer diagnosis and treatment accessibility while addressing the psychological distress experienced by those affected by the disease.

Advocates believe that increased patient involvement is crucial for pursuing evidence-based solutions and informing policymakers about sustainable healthcare measures. To facilitate greater engagement between advocates and relevant stakeholders, they stress the need to establish more educational opportunities and avenues for collaboration. Dr Josephine Muiru, Pfizer Oncology Medical Manager for East Africa, emphasised the importance of listening to cancer patients and providing holistic care.

She stated, “We have not yet found a way to prevent or cure all cancers, so it is vital that we are listening to people living with these diseases and supporting them with a holistic cancer care approach. At Pfizer, we remain committed to providing this support.”

Breast cancer patient advocacy initiatives have demonstrated their effectiveness worldwide in improving cancer research, treatment, management and care. These initiatives provide crucial peer support, raise awareness, combat stigma and educate the public. Ms Lucy Kariuki, a member of the Cancer Café, said: To reduce the impact and limit the burden of cancer on the economy, patient advocacy should be encouraged across the country.”

Informed approaches to breast cancer research, care, and management have the potential to significantly reduce mortality rates. Currently, breast cancer accounts for 3,107 deaths annually in Kenya, according to the Ministry of Health. The limited capacity for cancer research and its incorporation into healthcare policy has contributed to the high prevalence of this deadly disease.

According to the 2020 GLOBOCAN Report on Global Cancer Burden, Kenya recorded 42,116 new cases of cancer in 2020. Cancer is the third leading cause of death and the second leading cause of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) deaths after cardiovascular diseases in the country.

Mr Evan Mapelu, Director of the Kenyan Network of Cancer Organizations (KENCO), highlighted the progress made in healthcare, stating, “Thanks to the progress made in healthcare over the recent past, breast cancer and many other cancers are no longer a death sentence. Patient advocacy should, therefore, extend into education programs.”

A 2020 study by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) revealed that new cancer cases worldwide reached nearly 20 million, resulting in 10 million cancer-related deaths. The global cancer burden is projected to increase by 50 per cent over the next two decades, primarily due to lifestyle changes.