Push for central UHC kitty to curb disruption of drugs supply to counties

The government should establish a central account for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) into which funds can be pooled to ensure constant medical supplies to counties.

According to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa), many counties are unable to order drugs and other medical supplies because of the cash crisis, which in turn has seen patients suffer as public hospitals lack adequate stocks.

“Many counties are struggling to pay for the Health Products and Technologies (HPTs) they need. To address this, I urge the national government to establish a central account for UHC where funds can be pooled for counties to draw from,” said former Narok Governor Samuel Tunai, who was recently appointed as the new chair of Kemsa by President William Ruto.

“A central funding mechanism will prevent counties from falling behind on payments, ensuring a continuous supply of essential drugs,” Mr Tunai added.

This, he explained, will make the process of ordering and payment more efficient and ensure that counties can always access the supplies they need without delays or financial hurdles.

Mr Tunai, however, urged counties to pay what they owe Kemsa.

“I appeal to both national and county governments to pay the debt they owe Kemsa and inject much-needed funds into Kemsa, particularly in support of UHC. The reality is that county budgets for HPTs have not been sufficient to meet the growing needs of the population,” he observed.

The ex-governor disclosed that Kemsa is exploring grants to support counties, particularly those that have been diligent in paying their debts.

This, he said, will ensure that counties that pay on time continue to receive the best service from Kemsa, while also helping others to improve their financial management.

He spoke as Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa flagged off a Sh188 million consignment of drugs including antibiotics and palliative care medication dispatched to hospitals in five counties coinciding with the transition to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF).

Kemsa explained the medical supplies distributed on Monday ahead of the official launch of the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund(NHIF) to SHIF were purchased by five counties.

In an official response to queries by Nation on Tuesday, Kemsa disclosed the consignment is meant for Bomet, Nyeri, Nyandarua, Kwale, and Samburu counties.

“The total value of the consignment was Sh 188,382,901,” Kemsa stated.

Bomet county bought medical supplies meant for 152 health facilities, Nyeri ordered for seven hospitals and 125 public health facilities, Nyandarua’s delivery is for 88 health facilities, while Kwale and Samburu counties procured for 177 and 93 health facilities.

“The consignment of medicines included antibiotics, anti-anemia drugs, antibacterials, sedatives, painkillers, and palliative care medication,” Kemsa disclosed.

Dr Barasa noted that the distribution of HPTs to counties will expand healthcare access to every Kenyan.

“Kenya is making strides towards improving healthcare for all its citizens. Currently, our health expenditure stands at approximately 7.2% of the GDP, which reflects our government’s strong commitment to health services,” she said, while admitting that more work needs to be done in addressing emerging health trends which she says include Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) that now account for nearly 27% of total deaths in the country.

“We must focus our efforts on preventing and managing these diseases as their prevalence continues to rise, particularly in our urban and semi-urban areas.”

CS Barasa also highlighted that the country’s maternal mortality rate remains at 342 deaths per 100,000 live births.

She stressed that this is an area where improvement is urgently needed.

“This flag-off will support efforts to improve maternal health outcomes by ensuring access to life-saving interventions and medicines for mothers and children,” she assured.

Mr Tunai said Kemsa remains at the forefront of ensuring the availability of high-quality medical commodities to the last mile.

“Our work directly supports the government’s mission to provide accessible, affordable, and effective healthcare for all.

Kemsa is ensuring that health facilities from the grassroots to the national level, are adequately stocked with the necessary supplies. We are contributing to a stronger healthcare system and, by extension, to the economic well-being of communities,” he said.

To enhance UHC delivery, he said, the agency is focusing on improving the efficiency of its supply chain and strengthening partnerships with both national and county governments.

“We aim to make health facilities more responsive to local health needs by ensuring that medical commodities are delivered on time and in sufficient quantities,” Mr Tunai said.

Kemsa, he explained, is working to improve procurement and forecasting by investing in research and data-driven decision-making to ensure that they anticipate county needs and avoid stockouts.