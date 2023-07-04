PS Tum says bungled Sh3.7bn Kemsa tender was not in his docket

Sports Principal Secretary Peter Tum now says procurement of treated mosquito nets was not under his Medical Services docket.

Last month, sacked Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu absolved herself from blame claiming that Principal Secretary Peter Tum, who has since been moved to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports, was in charge of Medical Services during the botched Sh3.7 billion tender.

PS Tum also told the Senate health committee that only President William knows why he transferred him to the Sports ministry.

He served as the Medical Services PS when the nets scandal broke out and was transferred to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Arts and Sports

“Chair for me, you know the appointing authority is the president. Let me put it the other around…I come from the background with we look after cows and goats and when I tell my employees to look after the goats, I don't tell them why," he said.

"So sometimes I tell them ‘go and look after the goats’ (and) sometimes ‘go and look after the cows’. So this one I might not be sure why he moved me to Sports."