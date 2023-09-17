PS Ng’eno: Kenya ready to host Montreal Protocol

After hosting the inaugural Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya is ready to host the Montreal Protocol next month Environment and Climate Permanent Secretary Festus Ng'eno has disclosed.

This is yet another milestone for President William Ruto’s Administration which has prioritised the fight against climate change in the country and in the continent. This will be the first time Kenya is hosting the Montreal Protocol.

The Montreal Protocol is an international treaty designed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production of chemicals that destroy the ozone layer which protects us against the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays.

It was agreed on 16 September 1987 and entered into force on 1 January 1989.

“Kenya is ready to host the Montreal Protocol at the UNEP headquarters in Nairobi next month and it comes as a result of Kenya ratifying the protocol after the process was approved by the National Assembly and this means we’re in good books with the international community,” said Mr Ng’eno.

He was speaking at the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology (RVIST) in Nakuru City on Saturday where Kenya joined the global community in marking the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer which is set aside to celebrate the success of the Montreal Protocol.

This year's theme is the Montreal Protocol: fixing the ozone layer and reducing climate change.

Mr Ngeno who is one of the Lead Negotiators of Kenya at COP28 said Kenya’s priority at the UN summit set to be held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 will be based on a unified position taken by African Heads of State during the Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi.

“One of the key issues that we want to state here ahead of COP28 is that we don’t want Africa to look like a complaining continent. We want African countries to be at the negotiating table to provide solutions as we have abundant resources like renewable energy that is capable of decarbonizing the world,” said Mr Ng’eno.

He said Africa needs to get climate financing equally and will be going to COP28 with one voice after a successful Africa Climate summit which issued a comprehensive Nairobi Declaration.

The PS announced that thousands of climate refugees in Baringo and Nakuru counties who were displaced from their homes due to effects of climate change like the rising water in lakes Nakuru and Lake Baringo will be compensated.

“Baringo is under consideration and is among the counties that will receive funding from the European Union through the county government to mitigate the effects of climate change and the next phase will focus on Nakuru and Naivasha,” said Mr Ng’eno.

He hinted that the financing agreement between the European Union and the Kenyan government is expected to be signed before the end of this year.

“The agreement which is part of the community climate action is set to be finalized and signed latest by December of this year,” he added.

He urged counties to take proper initiatives and put adequate measures ahead of the El Nino rains to avoid loss of lives and property.

“The counties should emulate Nairobi City County which has put in place measures to address flooding by unblocking open drainage sewers. The government has released billions for locally-led climate initiatives to be disbursed to all the 47 counties and they should therefore make good use of the funds,” said Mr Ng’eno.

In his message, the UN Secretary-General António Guterres said: “The international treaties to protect the ozone layer have made a dramatic and measurable difference to protecting people and planet. They show the power of multilateralism. And they should inspire hope that, together, we can avert the worst of climate change and build a sustainable and resilient world."

he continued: "Limiting the rise in global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius is still possible if we immediately and drastically accelerate climate action. I have proposed a Climate Solidarity Pact and an Acceleration Agenda to help achieve this. I urge all leaders to work together to put them into effect - and to support these efforts by getting behind the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and limiting planet-heating hydrofluorocarbons."

The Kigali Amendment, which was agreed in 2016, seeks to phase out hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). Its ratification and implementation could avoid up to 0.5°C of warming by 2100.