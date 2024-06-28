Protecting the planet, one social media post at a time

They are tech-savvy, and with the flip of a camera, they command hundreds of thousands and even millions of young people in their localities and worldwide. This generation of bold, vibrant and passionate environmental activists is changing the tide of building knowledge on environmental matters.

Climate Action joined the Third Edition of the Journey of Water, an environmental campaign that targets freshwater sources in different parts of the country and the pressures those sources are facing amid rising populations and catchment destruction.

During this year’s campaign, more than 600 environmental activists and policymakers traced River Kibos from its source in Nandi County to its mouth in Lake Victoria.

The river supports the livelihoods of more than three million people across Nandi, Vihiga and Kisumu counties.

A number of young people who participated in the campaign shared their perspectives on why social media will help advance the desired climate agenda, especially in Africa, where most of the world's youngest people live.

Kevin Odongo, youth mobiliser at the Kenya Water Ambassadors

Kevin Odongo, youth mobiliser at the Kenya Water Ambassadors Photo credit: FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

I took part in the Journey of Water because our water catchments are under threat. We cannot afford to sit still and not pay attention because all of us depend on water for survival. If we do not protect the sources of fresh water, we shall be at risk of diseases and conflict.

Young people are the future of environmental conservation. We have seen them being at the centre of water resource-based conflicts due to climate change.

The rate of unemployment in the country is high and many youths are involved in destructive activities like charcoal burning, poaching of indigenous trees and sand harvesting along rivers to earn a living.

But the narrative is changing.

We are now telling youths like myself that there is power in coming together. I have seen young people in the water space gaining income by selling fresh water tapped from rainwater. Water is life, and there are countless opportunities for water conservation.

Climate change is real and the more comfortable we become, the more gravely affected the water sector will be. I envision having monthly editions of Journey of Water in the counties and sub-counties nationwide to create more awareness of diminishing freshwater sources.

Liz Anyango, environmental advocate, Nairobi

Liz Anyango, environmental advocate, Nairobi Photo credit: FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

I started through digital storytelling in 2021. My idea is to cut across all forms of social media with different messages that appeal to my audiences. Instagram is my preferred social media platform, where I have more than 11,000 followers.

I realised that conservation plays a huge role in the environment. I also realised that journalists haven’t occupied this space, even on social media. There is not much information about the importance of planting trees. We, young people, should use the digital space to speak about the conservation of fresh water sources. This River Kibos edition has attracted 400 youth. We are here to share our experiences along this river’s journey.

We are no longer silent participants especially in the management of Water Resource Users Associations ( WRUAs). For a long time, the WRUAs have been managed by the older generation but we are now at the forefront.

I have seen young people living along river beds using their mobile phones to document all the environmental ills in their localities and demand that policymakers implement the changes we want to see — that is for every Kenyan to live in a safe and clean environment as envisioned in Article 42 of the Constitution. I firmly believe that digital technology is the way to go for conservation. Youth can use their digital storytelling skills because they are on the ground.

I look forward to imparting my digital skills to other youth who are ready to spearhead the conservation campaign. Some of the areas of focus are forests, which play a huge role in our lives, and flooding — how can young people who are taking over from their parents be taught to tap flood waters.

We need to come together as environmental conservation advocates and find other ways to spread our wings to all parts of the country.

Aaron Sang, environmental influencer, Bomet County

Aaron Sang, environmental influencer, Bomet County Photo credit: FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

I work with the Mara River Water Resource Users Association. Growing up in Bomet County, I spent a lot of time with my elders, who were always concerned about the environment. I think that is where I got my inspiration from. My journey into content creation began four years ago.

I decided to take my phone, tripod and microphone with me everywhere I went in nature because I am a die-hard fan of celebrated conservation filmmaker Sir David Attenborough. I love the way he puts his content together and shares it with the world at large.

It’s unfortunate that we the young people are underrated when it comes to bringing about change. For instance, we hardly access resources that can help us raise awareness about destructive activities to the environment.

In Bomet, it is hard to start changing mindsets and telling people not to wash clothes inside rivers. We need resources to create awareness. As Mara WRUA, we are trying to educate those living on the upper side of River Mara on the importance of keeping the water safe for our own good. When we conserve fresh water sources, we protect the environment, nature and even people’s health.

This is why I am here as an influencer for the River Kibos Journey of Water. This tributary covers Nandi, Vihiga and Kisumu. If the water is not clean, more than three million people who depend on it will be affected.

We have the power to bring about change. Sir Attenborough emphasises the need to educate our children on the importance of the environment. Lucy Mbugua, student leader, Kaimosi University:

Lucy Mbugua, student leader, Kaimosi University Photo credit: FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

I come from Nyeri, but I am currently studying in Vihiga County. I am motivated by the late Nobel Laurette Wangari Maathai, who was passionate about planting trees.

I use my social media platforms to create awareness on environmental matters.

Gen Z is very much aware of the environment despite the generalised perception that we don’t care. For example, even in the government’s tree-planting campaign, most of the people keying in data in the Jaza Miti App are young people.

I have witnessed poor farming practices along River Kibos and the planting of Eucalyptus along riverbeds. We know that Eucalyptus trees are heavy consumers of ground water.

Planting of the trees is not recommended close to rivers.

Unfortunately, along the 36-kilometre stretch covered by River Kibos, there are many Eucalyptus trees, which have affected water levels in some sections of the river. Sand harvesting is another activity that is detrimental to the health of this river along the border with Nandi County, and then there are cases of encroachment and illegal settlement as the river heads towards Lake Victoria.