Proposed measure to boost PrEP uptake

An alternative delivery method for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), a HIV prevention approach, will help in increasing its uptake and adherence;a new study has shown.

The study conducted by Prof Kenneth Ngure of Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology was presented in the just concluded International AIDS Conference in Montreal, Canada.

It was conducted from November 2020 to December last year in Kenyan pharmacists and had 467 clients eligible for PrEP. It narrowed down to 287, who were willing to take part in the study.

Preliminary findings of the study show that private pharmacies can reach a new population at high HIV risk that cannot be achieved by traditional clinic-delivered PrEP services. About 55 per cent of the pharmacy clients who agreed to take part in the study continued taking PrEP after the first initiation.

“Pharmacy-delivered PrEP is in high demand, with continuation rates that are similar to or exceed clinic-based PrEP delivery. Barriers to clinic-based PrEP delivery include high costs, distance to facility, time spent waiting at the facility, and stigma,” said the study that is yet to be published in a scientific journal.

Speaking at a Science Café organised by the Media for Environment Science Health and Agriculture (MESHA), Prof Ngure said should the government approve this model, pharmacists need to be trained as well with proper supervision from county governments.

Doreen Moraa, a HIV/AIDS activist and International Aids Society Young Leader 2021, believes the delivery model will help in reducing new HIV infections.