Preventable malaria still killing Kenyans

Over 12,000 Kenyans still die from malaria every year despite it being preventable and treatable.

The latest Kenya Malaria Indicator Survey shows that seven in 10 Kenyans are at risk of getting a malaria infection.

This number translates to about 13 million people in the malaria endemic areas and an additional 19 million in the highlands where there is seasonal malaria transmission.

In the five-year Kenya malaria strategy whose goals are to be achieved by the end of this year, low transmission areas in the country were mapped out for elimination.

The country’s low-risk malaria zones are mostly in Central region including Nairobi. One of the strategies includes having passive and active surveillance systems to detect malaria cases, notify and conduct investigations for appropriate response.

With just a few months left to review the progress of the 2019-2023 Kenya’s malaria strategy, what lessons can Kenya learn from countries that have other strategies that worked for them?

China for instance, used the 1-3-7 strategy which worked and helped them eliminate malaria in 10 years and was certified malaria-free by the World Health Organisation in June 2021.

In the 1-3-7 strategy,a country usually has a week to handle a single malaria case. To break it down, on day one, a case has to be reported as soon as possible, and then, by day three, there should be confirmation and investigation. In seven days after case discovery, public health measures have to be put in place to prevent any further prevention.

A study published in the Malaria Journal earlier this year shows that implementing the fading Kenya malaria strategy would require an expansion of health expenditure in the country.

Kenya still falls short of the 15 per cent recommended budgetary allocation on health under the Abuja Declaration, more than two decades later.

One of the objectives for the Kenya Malaria Strategy was to ensure everyone in the endemic region is protected from new infections by this year.

Dr Willis Akhwale, an advisor to the End Malaria Council, told Nation that countries and regions that have resolved to surveillance, reporting and diagnosis, have had positive outcomes in reducing malaria cases.

“Countries need to strengthen their health systems and have facilities that are equipped with rapid test kits and be able to do microscopy at the lowest facilities in their countries,” he explained.

“One of the biggest challenges in Africa is inadequate diagnostic capacity even at the lowest level and generally weak health information systems,” he added.